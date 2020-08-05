With the PIAA’s Heat Acclimation period for high school football set to start Monday, along with the continued posturing and planning for the unknown this upcoming school year in the midst of battling a pandemic, District 9 football is exploring — quickly — any alternatives to make a season safer or more appealing to administrators.
That’s as far as scheduling goes, as District 9 League President Dave Osborne, the athletic director from Brookville Area High School.
While the regular season as currently constituted begins three weeks from Friday, school administrators are mulling and planning on a multitude of educational challenges, let alone sports.
The biggest issue perhaps is the current policy of minimal attendance standards — 25 indoors, 250 outdoors — which effectively keeps all fans out of facilities. That could get clarification or updated this week by Governor Tom Wolf’s administration.
The PIAA last week put out a 26-page document titled “Return to Competition: Individual Sport Considerations,” which covers all of the fall sports and is available to download at www.piaa.org. It’s plan is to move forward as originally planned, likely putting the onus on Governor Wolf to shut anything down.
But as far as football plans, the D9 proposals is a nod that changes in travel could appeal to administrators, considering that the WPIAL (Pittsburgh area) canceled the opening-week game (Week Zero on Aug. 28-29) and finishing the regular season by Oct. 23. Other sports in the WPIAL will start at different times.
In D9, the only considered change at this point might be the football schedule.
“We wanted to give the administrators options to look at that would reduce time on the buses, reduce traveling the length of the district from county to county,” Osborne said. “We’re trying to do our best to present them with an option just to mitigate risk.”
The proposals were, three “pods” and a “North-South” model.
The pod setup had the district’s football league split up into three sections:
— South: Karns City, Moniteau, Central Clarion, Keystone, Redbank Valley and Union/A-C Valley.
— Central: DuBois, Brookville, Ridgway, Kane, St. Marys, Brockway and Curwensville.
— North: Coudersport, Smethport, Port Allegany, Cameron County, Otto-Eldred, Elk Co. Catholic, Sheffield and Bradford.
In this setup, teams would play a nine-game schedule entirely within their “division” and would play some teams more than once. The season would begin with a scrimmage as scheduled the weekend of Aug. 22 with the season beginning Aug. 28. A nine-game season would conclude the weekend of Oct. 23-24.
The North-South would be:
— South: Brockway, DuBois, Brookville, Clarion, Curwensville, Karns City, Moniteau, Punxsutawney, Union, Redbank Valley and Keystone.
— North: Coudersport, Port Allegany, Smethport, Cameron County, Otto-Eldred, Elk Co. Catholic, St. Marys, Kane, Sheffield, Ridgway and Bradford.
In this setup, all teams play every other team in their division and the season begins the same time as the pod system, but continues a week later and finishes Oct. 30-31. All teams would have a bye week built into the schedule.
Or, the league membership, which was asked for a vote on which proposal to adopt, could decide that the original or current Large School Division and two small school divisions, North and South, is the way to continue.
Considering how long it took for District 9 to reformat its conference structure a few years ago, it’s certainly plausible and probably likely that most schools would rather keep status quo on scheduling.
All of this comes within the backdrop that games will likely be postponed this fall and based on a previous survey and how schools will operate if one of their players or personnel gets coronavirus, it’ll likely happen.
If any switch in scheduling occurs and/or any games are postponed or canceled within the already existing schedules, then no league champions will be crowned.
The postseason at this point? Who knows, but if the PIAA wants to be finished with a state championship tournament by Thanksgiving, there will be changes and obviously a reduction in teams eligible for the postseason will happen.
“The feeling I got at the meeting last week was we will cross the postseason bridge when or if we get to that,” said Osborne.
Here’s a closer look at some of the key points of the PIAA guide released last week:
GATHERING LIMITATIONS — In the Preliminary School Sports Guidance document which was released by the Governor’s Office on June 10 and updated on July 15, any sports-related activities in Yellow or Green phased counties must adhere to the gathering limitations set forth by the Governor’s Plan for Phased Reopening (25 in yellow, 250 outdoors and 25 indoors in green). During the Yellow and Green phases of reopening, sports-related activities at the PK-12 level are limited to student athletes, coaches, officials, and staff only.
This could change, but it could put plenty of administrators into tough positions as far as enforcing this mandate. Football fields are not all entirely enclosed in a high school campus, such as Brookville and Redbank Valley or even Union and Clarion-Limestone’s complex, so one could see the bizarre scene of an empty stadium with parents and fans lined up on the sidewalk outside both Brookville or Redbank Valley fields.
“We are sick for the parents who aren’t going to be able to come in and watch their kids,” said Osborne, referring to not just the football fan setup but all sports. “That’s how it is right now and that’s what’s being dictated to us. This isn’t our decision. But as much as it hurts to not have fans here, it hurts worse not to play at all, so our first priority is to get the kids playing and hope that they come down with a different decision on letting fans into the game.”
MORE ON FOOTBALL — The team box on the sideline usually stops at the 20-yard line, but it will be extended to the 10-yard line on each end of the field to allow more room for players to stand. … Teams should reduce game rosters to allow for more social distancing … The ball should be cleaned and sanitized throughout the contest as recommended by the ball manufacturer. … Cloth face coverings permitted. … Face shields should be promoted to players and may be worn for play as well as on the sidelines. … Players are recommended to keep their mouth guards in their mouth throughout the competition. If taken out, proper disinfection of the guard should be performed prior to reinsertion. Hands should also be washed or disinfected before doing so. … Each player and game official should have their own beverage container.
SOCCER — Team areas may be expanded to promote social distancing. … When possible, additional balls may be placed around the outside of the field to limit contact with the ball. Ball holders are encouraged to use their feet or wear gloves to return balls to designated areas or field players. … Cloth face coverings are permitted as are gloves, long sleeves and long pants. Under garments are permitted but must be of a similar length for the individual and a solid like color for team.
CROSS COUNTRY — Schools are encouraged that events contested with four or fewer teams be limited to a maximum of 12 participants from each team. … Meets should consider using staggered, wave or interval starts. … Consider widening the course to at least six feet at its narrowest point. … Consider alternative means of finish place and time to reduce congestion at finish line. Use disposable sticks if using them. … The use of team tents on site is discouraged.GOLF — Schools may adhere to local course competition rules in relation to COVID-19 accommodations. … Normal golf groups are permitted. … To limit congestion, limiting field size and starting from one tee only is recommended. … All players are encouraged to depart immediately when finished.
VOLLEYBALL — Suspend the protocol of teams switching sides/benches between sets. Home team selects its bench prior to the match and remain on the same side for the duration of the match. Team areas may be expanded to promote social distancing. … As with all sports, eliminate handshakes before and after matches. … Cloth face coverings are permitted as are gloves, long sleeves and long pants. Under garments are permitted but must be of a similar length for the individual and a solid like color for team. … Use a three-ball rotating system for matches, allowing for periodic sanitation of balls.