BROOKVILLE — It’s been four dominant runs to a title for the Brookville Raiders track and field team.
After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19 last year, the Raiders posted yet another 100-point outing in winning again at last Friday’s District 9 Class 2A Track and Field Championships.
They rolled up 111.5 points, ahead of runner-up Coudersport’s 80. Prior to the Raiders’ dominating stretch, the D9 boys’ champion hadn’t scored 100 points at districts for 11 years.
And like the girls, they had their own James Manners Award performance for most team points scored by senior Kyle MacBeth.
MacBeth won the javelin and 400-meter dash while running a leg on the winning 4x100 relay and third-place 4x400 relay.
In all, minus any alternate athletes, the Raiders qualified nine athletes in seven events.
“They outperformed what I thought we could do,” Raiders head coach Dan Murdock said. “I thought we might be able to get to 100 points. We left a couple points out there, but even in 2019 we did. But we exceeded what I thought.”
The Raiders, who scored a ridiculous 130 points in their 2019 rout, were nearly is dominant. MacBeth led the way, need just his first throw — he’s resting his elbow and it was only his third throw of the season — to put out his career-best javelin effort of 179 feet, 6 inches. It was better than the automatic state-qualifying mark of 176 feet, so he walked back to the track for his other business and it wound up standing, barely. Moniteau’s David Stamm threw 178 feet, 4 inches for second place.
“Coming into this year, we weren’t even able to do any indoor meets, so we were itching to go, but today we really put it together as a team and it was a really good meet,” MacBeth said. “My elbow is kind of a work in progress, but when I threw it, it felt really good and coach John (MacBeth) put a thumbs up. I couldn’t believe it was 179-6, I wasn’t expecting that all, maybe a second and go to states. I was excited for that.”
In the 400 dash, MacBeth ran a career-best 51.17 to win, holding off Coudersport’s Dalton Keglovits at 51.74.
“It’s a tough race, a hot one and I ran the 4x100 right before that,” MacBeth said. “It’s nice to warm up, but you feel it 200 meters in and don’t want to run it anymore. That’s the strongest I’ve felt in the final 100 and that’s probably the hype for districts.”
“He’s had three throws this year and one was to qualify for districts, one was a scratch and one was to win the district title,” Murdock said. “He leads by example. That’s the guy I’ll say to the younger kids, that you just have to just grind and that’s what Kyle does. He wasn’t a kid as a freshman we were saying would be the Manners winner in three years.”
Not long before that in the 4x100 relay, he combined with Brayden Kunselman, Jack Krug and Jace Miner to win with a season-best time of 43.76. It was the first time that foursome ran together and they’re seeded fifth at states.
MacBeth, Ryan Daisley, Ian Pete and Calvin Doolittle wound up third in the 4x400 relay, also with a season-best time of 3:34.44, but the state berth’s went to the 1-2 finish of Kane (3:30.65) and Coudersport (3:33.10).
“I’m pretty excited and that reminds me of the 2018 team,” Krug said. “The 2018 might have been faster, but we are seeded about the same and we’re ready to go down and see if we can medal.”
Krug was a triple-winner, sweeping the 100 and 200 dashes and leading a 1-2 finish in both races with Miner. Krug went 11.01 and 22.54, both state-qualifying standards regardless as did Miner in the 100 with an 11.22.
“Personally, I felt great,” Krug said. “I was out for a couple weeks at the beginning of the season and then a few meets at the end I got some starts in. I obviously didn’t have my best times that I ran earlier, but I wanted to place and qualify for everything.”
Miner also qualified for states in the 200 with his runner-up 22.92.
“I felt with the limited amount of races Jack and Jace had and what they had in the tank, I was willing to bet we would go 1-2 in the 100 and 200,” Murdock said. “And I told them, I don’t care who it was, just two blue shirts.”
Pete grabbed a state berth in the 110 hurdles with a second-place 15.9 and was edged for second place, just missing a second berth, in the 300 hurdles.
“Ian ran well and I think the 300 will be his better event eventually, but he ran well,” Murdock said. “There were four legit kids in the hurdles and you could’ve said any of the four could potentially go.”
“I was so happy how ready Ian came into the season,” assistant coach and hurdles coach Dana MacBeth said. “Being a freshman in the hurdles for boys is more difficult than girls for many reasons and Ian did well two seasons ago. This year, his goal was to make it to Shipp.
“Without our big invites this year, he didn’t always see the competition that they give you at that level. He stayed focused on his form and to try to drop time when the conditions allowed him to do so. I know he wasn’t happy with the results of the 300 hurdles, but it was a good competitive race.”
In the first final on the track, the 4x800 relay of Doolittle, Hayden Kramer, Jack Gill and Garner McMaster punched their ticket to Shippensburg with a runner-up finish in a season-best 8:45.48.
It’s the first Raiders 4x800 relay to make it to states since 2001 when the foursome of Adam Clinger, Travis Haney, Scott Wonderling and Mike Bullers won the D9 title.
“We were really pleased to get the 4x800 qualified for states,” said Lady Raiders head coach Doug Roseman, who works with the distance runners on both teams. “District 9 was loaded with talented distance runners but we had a little bit more depth than most and that made the difference. Getting that relay to move on was the goal from day one this season and we spent the season trying different mixes and adjusting race strategy.
“It was a work in progress right up until the end and the guys came through big when it counted. I can’t say enough about how the training they put in and the effort they made to learn everything they could about the 800.”
Other point scorers for the Raiders were Hunter Geer, who was fourth in the 100 dash and tied for fifth in the high jump. Hunter Smith was fourth in the javelin. Daisley finished fifth in the 400 dash. Doolittle and McMaster were fourth and fifth in the 800 run.