JOHNSONBURG — Hunter Craddock’s two free throws with 0.6 seconds left in overtime lifted the Clarion Bobcats to a 58-56 win at Johnsonburg in the District 9 Class 1A Championship game Tuesday night.
The Bobcats trailed 37-33 going into the fourth quarter before both went into extra time tied at 48-48. Cal German, who scored 30 points, nailed a 3-pointer with about a minute to go to put the Bobcats up by a point to set up the final seconds.
Both teams suffered key miscues in the game’s final 30 seconds. The Rams were called for a five-second inbounds violation while Beau Verdill had a chance to put the Bobcats up by four points but missed two free throws with 25 seconds left.
After Johnsonburg’s Ethan Wells tied it at 58-58 with two free throws with 13 seconds remaining, the Bobcats’ game-winning possession started with German’s pass inside from the left wing to the right block. A second pass led to Craddock getting fouled just before time expired.
The Bobcats (16-9) won their first D9 title since 2003. They’ll host District 6 champion Bishop Carroll on Friday in the PIAA quarterfinals.
Coudersport won the D9 Class 1A girls’ title with a 41-28 win over Otto-Eldred, the Lady Falcons’ second straight and fourth in five years. Next up for the Lady Falcons (20-1) is a Saturday PIAA quarterfinals matchup at home against District 6 champion Bishop Guilfoyle.
In other games Tuesday,
BOYS
Sub-Regional
Class 5A (District 8/9/10 Sub-Regional) — District 10 champion Cathedral Prep eliminated DuBois on the road with a 47-34 win, ending the Beavers’ season at 18-6. The Ramblers visit WPIAL champion New Castle on Friday.
Class 4A (D8/9) — At Shady Side Academy, D9 champion Clearfield dumped D8 (Pittsburgh City League) champion Obama Academy 52-35. The Bison visit WPIAL champion Lincoln Park Friday.
GIRLS
PIAA Playoffs
Class 3A: D9 champion Punxsutawney stayed unbeaten with a 72-38 rout of D5 champion Everett. The Lady Chucks visit WPIAL champion Mohawk Friday.
Class 2A: D5 champion Windber eliminated D9 champion Keystone with a 53-37 victory. Windber visits WPIAL champion Neshannock on Friday
In Wednesday’s other games:
BOYS
PIAA Playoffs
First Round
Class 2A — D5 champion Conemaugh Township at D9 champion Karns City
GIRLS
Sub-Regional
Class 4A (D9/10) — D9 champion St. Marys vs. D10 champion Villa Maria, at Hagerty Event Center, Erie
In last week’s District 9 playoffs:
BOYS
CLASS 5A
DuBois 56, Carrick 32: Jordin Sommers and Nick Felix scored 16 and 15 points apiece to lead the Beavers to a win over the City League (District 8) representative. The Beavers led 36-14 by halftime.
CLASS 4A
Clearfield 48, St. Marys 39: The Bison won their seventh straight D9 title as they nailed nine 3-pointers against the Dutch. Cole Miller scored 20 points and Karson Rumsky finished with 19.
Holden Houser scored 15 points for St. Marys.
CLASS 2A
Karns City 67, Coudersport 65: The host Gremlins trailed by 15 points in the first half, rallied back to grab the lead, then had to withstand a Coudersport chance to tie the game with 1.2 seconds left on the clock.
Hayden Keck was fouled on a 3-point shot with the Falcons trailing by three points. Keck made the first shot, Karns City called a timeout, then Keck missed the second shot. On the third shot, Keck missed on purpose, but the Falcons were unable to get a shot off the rebound.
Nathan Waltman scored 22 points and Chase Beighley finished with 19 points for the Gremlins, who improved to 22-2.
Keck scored 19 points for the Falcons, who finished 14-6.
CLASS 1A
Clarion and Johnsonburg won semifinal games last Friday night. The Bobcats won on the road at top-seeded Elk County Catholic, 55-49, in what’s believed to be ECC’s first-ever playoff loss at home. Cal German led the Bobcats with 17 points. In the other game, Johnsonburg won a 26-24 slugfest at Cameron County as Gabe Watts’ putback with 32 seconds left in the game to give the Rams the lead for good.
GIRLS
CLASS 4A
St. Marys 43, Clearfield 26: The Lady Dutch won their first D9 title in 10 years as Samantha Hayes scored 12 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.
CLASS 3A
Punxsutawney 60, Moniteau 37: The 18-0 Lady Chucks made it seven D9 titles in a row in a rout of visiting Moniteau. Riley Presloid and Sarah Weaver scored 17 and 15 points respectively to lead the Lady Chucks, who made seven 3-pointers.
Aslyn Pry scored 23 points for Moniteau.
CLASS 2A
Keystone 42, Brockway 31: The Lady Panthers won their first title since 2016 against a Brockway team making its first-ever D9 title game appearance. Emily Lauer scored 15 points while Natalie Bowser and Jozee Weaver each finished with 11 points.
Brockway’s Danielle Wood scored 14 points.
CLASS 1A
In the semifinals, Coudersport advanced with a 42-27 win over visiting Port Allegany while Otto-Eldred downed visiting Elk County Catholic, 35-22.