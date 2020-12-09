The inaugural D9and10Sports.Com postseason football awards for District 9 continues what won’t be the last published type of all-star team.
In the earlier all-star release of the Courier-Express/Tri-County Weekend last week, Brookville senior quarterback Jack Krug was named Player of the Year.
Over the weekend, the new website announced its postseason major award winners along with an all-district team and Krug once again was recognized.
Krug helped the Raiders get to the D9 Class 2A title game. He threw for 2,369 yards with 31 touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing for 216 yards.
For his career, he finished with 8,362 yards passing and 108 TDs — ranking third and second respectively in D9 in those categories — to go along with 1,090 yards rushing.
Krug also earned the Performance of the Year in the Raiders’ 49-15 win over Ridgway in the Class 2A semifinals. Krug had a hand in all seven of the Raiders’ TDs. He threw for 389 yards and five TDs while running for another and catching a TD pass off a fake punt.
Krug was one of five Raiders named to the All-District team while Central Clarion put three players on the squad.
Two of Krug’s receiving targets were honored with senior Robert Keth and sophomore Brayden Kunselman. Keth caught 42 passes for 624 yards and eight TDs while adding eight more TDs rushing. Kunselman had 28 receptions for 524 yards and eight TDs.
Senior Elliot Park, a strong two-way lineman for the Raiders, was named to the offensive line.
On the other side of the ball, senior Kyle MacBeth had four interceptions and earned a spot at defensive back. Senior Nathan Taylor, one of the Raiders’ top offensive linemen and linebacker, also had a strong year punting and earned the all-district nod there after averaging 38.9 yards per boot.
Central Clarion’s Ethan Burford and Hunter Craddock were offensive all-district players. Burford, at wide receiver, caught 37 passes for 809 yards and 10 TDs. Craddock was named the tight end with seven receptions for 139 yards and two TDs.
Senior Beau Verdill was not only named the all-district kicker, but earned Special Teams Player of the Year as well. He kicked three field goals and converted 21 of 24 point-after kicks while finishing with a whopping 15 touchbacks on kickoffs and averaging 35.5 yards per punt.
The D9and10Sports Football Awards are named after Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and East Brady native Jim Kelly with Kelly’s permission.
Kelly’s is most known as Hall of Fame quarterback of the Buffalo Bills who grew up in East Brady and went to Miami (Fla). Kelly was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002 after passing for over 45,000 yards as a pro, including two seasons in the USFL, with 320 career touchdown passes. He led the Bills to four straight AFC titles.
Other major award winners:
— Redbank Valley’s Blane was named Coach of the Year, helping lead the Bulldogs to their first District 9 title since 1996 with a team that relied on its defense to set the tone and allowing just 66 points over a 7-1 season that ended in the second round of the PIAA playoffs.
— Redbank Valley junior Joe Mansfield earned the Defensive Lineman of the Year after notching 17.5 tackles for a loss with 9.5 of those going for sacks to go along with four fumble recoveries.
— One of the Bulldogs’ assistant coaches, Ruben Carrillo, earned the Unsung Hero award for his work on the sideline and behind the scenes.
— Smethport’s Noah Lent was named the Player of the Year, an award rewarding players who contributed on both sides of the ball and their overall importance to team success.
Lent led the Hubbers to the D9 Class 1A Championship game against Redbank Valley, finishing with a district-leading 813 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns while throwing for 617 yards and 13 TDs. He played defensive back on defense and averaged 34.4 yards per boot as the team’s punter.
— Karns City senior Nathan Waltman earned Defensive Player of the Year honors at linebacker. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Waltman finished with 81 tackles, 14 of those going for a loss.
— St. Marys’ Garrett Bauer was the Offensive Lineman of the Year. The 6-foot-1, 268-pound guard helped the Dutch average over 40 points per game.
— Karns City sophomore Micah Rupp earned the Rookie of the Year award. He caught 19 passes for 316 yards and four TDs while at defensive back he made 31 tackles with three interceptions.
— St. Marys’ Mike Kunes was the Assistant Coach of the Year.
— Karns City’s 16-14 win over Brookville in the Class 2A final was Game of the Year. The Gremlins reversed a 44-0 loss against a Raiders team missing several players due to COVID-19 concerns. The game was decided in the final seconds on Owen Colwell’s 27-yard field goal with 4.7 seconds left in regulation.
The All-District team was also sponsored by the Allegheny Grille of Foxburg:
OFFENSE
QB – Jack Krug, Brookville
RB – Mason Mershmirer, Moniteau
RB – Braedon Johnson, Smethport
RB – Sam Kaul, Elk County Catholic
WR – Ethan Burford, Central Clarion County
WR – Robert Keth, Brookville
WR – Jake Lezzer, Clearfield
WR – Brayden Kunselman, Brookville
TE – Hunter Craddock, Central Clarion County
OL – Cale Ayers, Coudersport
OL – Garret Bauer, St. Marys
OL – Zane Inguagiato, Clearfield
OL – Elliot Park, Brookville
OL – Aaron Taylor, Karns City
ATH – Noah Lent, Smethport
DEFENSE
DL – Joe Mansfield, Redbank Valley
DL – Adenn Stevens, Smethport
DL – Jake Costanzo, Kane
DL – Nick Weaver, Keystone
DL – Kobe Bonanno, Redbank Valley
LB – Nick Domico, Clearfield
LB – Carter Terwint, Union/A-C Valley
LB – Nathan Waltman, Karns City
LB – Cole Coon, Karns City
LB – Blaine Moses, Port Allegany
DB – Jake Lezzer, Clearfield
DB – Dale Kot, DuBois
DB – Kaden Scherer, Karns City
DB – Kyle MacBeth, Brookville
DB – Caden Rainey, Union/A-C Valley
ATH – Hayen Keck, Coudersport
SPECIALISTS
P – Nathan Taylor, Brookville
PK – Beau Verdill, Central Clarion County
KR – Dom Allegretto, Ridgway