Tired of watching what I felt was a missed opportunity by the Pittsburgh Pirates to capitalize on their first good run in decades and then watching them jettison one-time foundations of the franchise Andrew McCutchen and Gerrit Cole, I expected very little and tried to insulate myself from any disappointment that could come from the 2018 season.
I’m too much of a baseball fan to totally disengage, so it did matter to me how the Pirates did. I think, based on local TV ratings, that I wasn’t the only one who took this stance going into the year.
Watch on TV, but maybe don’t carve out as much of a budget to go to any games at PNC Park.
For me, that number is still zero, but there are other factors that have led me to doing that up to this point.
Trading McCutchen and Cole, to me, was a failure to capitalize on a perceived window of getting back to and winning the World Series. The fact they traded them back in January wasn’t as much the issue as it was failure and even the return in those trades.
So there I was, Tuesday afternoon, watching what was one of the more interesting trade deadlines in recent Pirates history that saw them pick up Texas Rangers closer Keone Kela and Tampa Rays starter Chris Archer.
Just a few weeks ago, they were headed to a “sellers” deadline. And that would’ve been pushing it as skepticism on anything the Pirates could’ve traded that would have brought anything worth mentioning in return was very high, and real.
But the Pirates went from 40-48 on July 7 to 55-52 going into Tuesday night’s game with the Cubs. That’s 15-4 pretty much after Neal Huntingdon said that it would depend on how the Pirates did over that stretch on how he’d approach the trade deadline.
He kind of painted himself into a corner. Don’t do anything after a good stretch — and we’re not sure what good would mean, but 15-4 definitely did — and he’d get buried again. Clearly, Pirates attendance has been affected by a somewhat disillusioned fan base.
Up to this point that is.
Make no mistake about it. The Pirates are still on the fringe of being in a serious playoff race. Going into Tuesday, they were in third place in the NL Central Division, seven games behind the Chicago Cubs. In the wild card race for the two spots, the Pirates were 3 1/2 games behind both current WC teams, the Phillies and Diamondbacks.
They’re just three games over .500 and say, if 90 wins is the magic number to a playoff spot, the Pirates need to go 35-20 the rest of the way to get there. Possible? Absolutely.
The great irony in this for me is that I was on the side of not making a move, picking up that is, or even trying hard to deal since it was unlikely that any return for most Pirates wasn’t worth the trouble.
Sure, the Pirates had to deal away players to get quality back. Taylor Hearn, Austin Meadows, Tyler Glasnow and a couple of other prospects is what it cost the Pirates to go “all in.” However, this move, thankfully, is for beyond this year.
Archer, 29, is under contract through 2021, or two years less than that if the Pirates elect to shorten the deal. Kela, 25, just starts his arbitration years next year. Certainly tired of the Pirates kicking the can down the road over the past few years, I’m fine with the Pirates improving their team right now and down the road.
Our friends at baseballprospectus.com has the Pirates’ odds of making the postseason at 8.2 percent. It may have gotten better, but maybe not enough to be planning baseball trips to Pittsburgh into October.
Pirates General Manager Neal Huntingdon has been a frustrating watch recently, but he got these deals right. Short-term PR move? Sure was. Long-term help? Hopefully.
HALL OF FAME THOUGHTS — Last Sunday’s Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony doubled the list of players older than me who are enshrined in Cooperstown, N.Y.
Prior to this year, the younger players were Ken Griffey Jr., Pedro Martinez and Ivan Rodriguez. Three from this year makes it six — Vladimir Guerrero (now the youngest HOFer at 43 years old), Chipper Jones and Jim Thome.
Younger ones to come, for sure. Next year, I’d expect Mariano Rivera for sure and perhaps Andy Pettitte to give it a run.
UNDERRATED — Local sponsors of youth sports teams probably don’t get enough credit. I’m throwing out a thank you note to K&T Supplies (formerly Lloyd-Smith) of Brookville for helping us get a weekend of baseball in.
So on behalf of players Bryce and Carson Weaver, Jamison Rhoades, Hunter Roney, Griffin Ruhlman, Danny Lauer, Hunter Geer, Bryce Rafferty, Riley Smith, Aiden Hartle, Colby Estrada and Noah Shaffer, and coaches Chad Weaver and Kevin Smith, thanks a ton.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Jeffersonian Democrat and the Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com. Follow on twitter @TheSkinny1969.
