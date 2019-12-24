FRILLS CORNERS — In big moments you want your best players with the ball in their hands. Last Thursday night, senior guard Deion Deas had the ball in his hands in the final seconds and scored the final points on a baseline layup just before the final buzzer sounded to give the Lions a 50-48 victory at North Clarion.
C-L head coach Joe Ferguson had called a timeout with 46 seconds remaining and stressed that he wanted his team to try and hold the ball for the final shot. The still-unbeaten Lions worked the ball around until Deas made his move for the final game-winning shot.
“I wanted the last shot or I wanted them to foul us because we know they still had a foul to give,” said Ferguson. “We had a freshman and a sophomore on the floor as well. I think it was a first for me to have our guys actually run the stall to get that last shot and I’m proud of them for that. I hope they understand that sometimes you need to do things like that.”
A lay up by freshman Jordan Hesdon with 2:21 left in the game had given C-L (6-0 overall, 4-0 KSAC-North) at 48-47 lead. Devon Walters made 1-of-2 free throws to tie the game at 48-all with 1:47 left.
“We were trying to keep the ball out of Deion and Hayden (Callen’s) hands,” said North Clarion head coach Andy Bish. “I knew we had a foul to give, but we didn’t really want to foul. Unfortunately, we let it get back into Deion’s hands a couple more times than we wanted.
Both teams struggled in the first quarter with missed shots and turnovers as Clarion-Limestone led 8-5 after one quarter.
In the second quarter North Clarion (5-1) caught fire starting the quarter on a 13-1 run to take an 18-9 lead with five minutes to play. Deas hit a three and Curvin Goheen added a bucket to cut the lead down to four at 18-14 with 3:51 to play. The Wolves would hold a 4-3 edge the rest of the quarter to take a 22-17 lead to the locker room.
A 16-11 advantage through the first five minutes of the third quarter gave the Lions their first lead since the end of the first quarter at 33-32. A three-pointer by Collin Schmader put the Wolves ahead 35-33, but the Lions would respond with a 7-0 run to take a 40-35 lead. Devon Walters closed the quarter with a three to cut the lead to 40-38 after three.
“When they were knocking those shots down in the second quarter I just told our guys that we were fine and we just needed to stick with our game plan,” said Ferguson. “It’s a big win for us with two undefeated teams playing each other. I love playing up here because North Clarion has great fan support. Their players are very respectful and it’s a fun team to play against.”
C-L scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to take a six point lead at 44-38. A 9-2 North Clarion run put the Wolves ahead 47-46 before the final sequence played out.
“Our guys played hard all night,” said Bish. “I thought defensively we played well against two of the top scorers in the district. A lot of people didn’t expect us to be 5-0 before tonight and many people thought C-L would beat us by 20 points or so. We were in this game until the end so my kids played really well and I’m proud of them.”
Hayden Callen paced C-L with 16 points and 12 rebounds, Deas and Mitch Knepp each scored 10 points with Deas handing out seven assists. Curvin Goheen added nine points with 10 rebounds and Jordan Hesdon came away with five steals.
Matson Higgins scored 13 points, Devon Walters added 12, and Drew Gatesman finished with 11 for North Clarion.
C-L also won the junior varsity game, 50-36. Hayden Siegel scored 15 points while Bryson Huwar and Ryan Hummell each added 10. Three players scored eight points to lead North Clarion.