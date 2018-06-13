— District 10 All-Star brackets in which Brookville has entered teams:
BASEBALL
11-12-Year-Old
WEDNESDAY, June 27
Game 1: Johnsonburg-Kane at Brookville
Game 2: Punxsutawney at Brockway
Game 3: DuBois at Fox-Ridgway
FRIDAY, June 29
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. St. Marys, TBA
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser
SUNDAY, July 1
Game 7: Game 1 loser vs. Game 5 loser
Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. Game 4 loser
TUESDAY, July 3
Game 9: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner
THURSDAY, July 5
Game 11: Game 10 winner vs. Game 9 loser
SATURDAY, July 7
Championship
Game 12: Game 11 winner vs. Game 9 winner
MONDAY, July 9
Game 13: If necessary
10-11-Year-Old
FRIDAY, June 29
Game 1: DuBois at St. Marys
SUNDAY, July 1
Game 2: Game 1 winner vs. Brookville, TBA
TUESDAY, July 3
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser
FRIDAY, July 6
Championship
Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
SUNDAY, July 8
Game 5: If necessary
SOFTBALL
11-12-Year-Old
TUESDAY, June 19
Game 1: Punxsutawney at DuBois
Game 2: Brookville at St. Marys
THURSDAY, June 21
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser
SATURDAY, June 23
Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner
MONDAY, June 25
Championship
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner
WEDNESDAY, June 27
Game 7: If necessary
9-10-Year-Old
THURSDAY, June 21
Game 1: Fox-Kane-Ridgway at Brookville
Game 2: St. Marys at DuBois
SATURDAY, June 23
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Punxsutawney, TBA
Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. Brockway, TBA
MONDAY, June 25
Game 5: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser
Game 6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser
WEDNESDAY, June 27
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
FRIDAY, June 29
Game 9: Game 8 winner vs. Game 7 loser
SUNDAY, July 1
Championship
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner
TUESDAY, July 3
Game 11: If necessary
