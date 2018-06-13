— District 10 All-Star brackets in which Brookville has entered teams:

BASEBALL

11-12-Year-Old

WEDNESDAY, June 27

Game 1: Johnsonburg-Kane at Brookville

Game 2: Punxsutawney at Brockway

Game 3: DuBois at Fox-Ridgway

FRIDAY, June 29

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. St. Marys, TBA

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser

SUNDAY, July 1

Game 7: Game 1 loser vs. Game 5 loser

Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. Game 4 loser

TUESDAY, July 3

Game 9: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

THURSDAY, July 5

Game 11: Game 10 winner vs. Game 9 loser

SATURDAY, July 7

Championship

Game 12: Game 11 winner vs. Game 9 winner

MONDAY, July 9

Game 13: If necessary

10-11-Year-Old

FRIDAY, June 29

Game 1: DuBois at St. Marys

SUNDAY, July 1

Game 2: Game 1 winner vs. Brookville, TBA

TUESDAY, July 3

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

FRIDAY, July 6

Championship

Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

SUNDAY, July 8

Game 5: If necessary

SOFTBALL

11-12-Year-Old

TUESDAY, June 19

Game 1: Punxsutawney at DuBois

Game 2: Brookville at St. Marys

THURSDAY, June 21

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser

SATURDAY, June 23

Game 5: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner

MONDAY, June 25

Championship

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner

WEDNESDAY, June 27

Game 7: If necessary

9-10-Year-Old

THURSDAY, June 21

Game 1: Fox-Kane-Ridgway at Brookville

Game 2: St. Marys at DuBois

SATURDAY, June 23

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Punxsutawney, TBA

Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. Brockway, TBA

MONDAY, June 25

Game 5: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser

Game 6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser

WEDNESDAY, June 27

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

FRIDAY, June 29

Game 9: Game 8 winner vs. Game 7 loser

SUNDAY, July 1

Championship

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner

TUESDAY, July 3

Game 11: If necessary

