HERSHEY — Calvin Doolittle’s first trip to states wasn’t a whole lot different for him, but he did run in a much different format as usual at the PIAA Cross Country Championships at Hershey’s Parkview Cross Country Course last Saturday morning.
Instead of one big start with the entire field, a trimmed down field due to the COVID-19 mitigation efforts by the PIAA had four waves of Class 1A runners, so Doolittle was one of about 28 runners in his flight.
After all four flights or waves were completed, the results were merged and Doolittle wound up with a 57th-place finish in 18:45.
“It took a little bit of pressure off because he could run his own race,” head coach Doug Roseman said. “He didn’t have to worry about beating 200 people in the first turn and being in the proper position. On one hand it was a championship meet, but it had a dual-meet feel to it.”
The field was cut from 216 to 135 this year in Class 1A with less state qualifiers.
“The trip was very regimented, when you could get in the parking lot, when you could warm up, when you could go over to the starting line, but in a way it was kind of nice that it didn’t give Calvin a whole lot of decision-making time in prepping for the race,” Roseman said. “He just kind of knew exactly when we were going to be doing what.”
Doolittle, who finished seventh at districts, was the sixth D9 finisher. Elk County Catholic’s Joe Wolfe medaled with a top-25 finish in seventh place in 17:13 as did Cranberry’s Matt Woolcock (15th, 17:29) and Clarion’s Gavin Hoover (22nd, 17:46). Cranberry’s Christian Miller was 51st in 18:34 and Coudersport’s Kevin Sherry was 53rd in 18:40 before Doolittle.
Penns Valley’s Colton Sands won the race in 16:42.
“Getting on that course was really important for next year and a lot of things about the meet were the same as always. The big numbers weren’t on the starting line,” Roseman said. “In August we were all doubting whether there would be states, so keeping it in perspective, everyone enjoyed getting the season in and we didn’t take anything for granted.”
Jenkintown won the Class 1A boys’ title with 44 points, easily ahead of Penns Valley’s 84. D9 champion Cranberry was seventh.
In Class 1A girls, three D9 runners medaled with top-25 finishes led by Smethport’s Jenna Gregory’s eighth in 20:49. Shenango’s Carmen Medvit won the race in 20:16. Northern Potter’s Courtney Martin was 12th and North Clarion’s Rachel Bauer was 24th. North Clarion finished fourth in the team race as Penns Valley took the team title with 37 points, 26 points better than Mohawk.
In Class 2A girls, three D9 runners medaled — Bradford’s Korie Dixon in fourth, St. Marys’ Samantha Hayes in 13th and her teammate Brianna Grotzinger in 19th. St. Marys was fifth in the team standings.