BROOKVILLE — The dual meet schedule concluded, it’s the final stretch for the Brookville Area High School track and field teams.
After the Raiders swept DuBois Central Catholic (121-25) and DuBois (91-59) and the Lady Raiders split with the same two teams, losing to DuBois (91-59) and beating DCC (101-43), the seasons finished at 6-1 and 3-4 respectively.
What’s left? A Saturday trip to a Johnsonburg mini-meet, next Thursday’s scaled-down Redbank Valley Invitational and then the District 9 Class 2A Championships here on May 21.
It’s been a solid season all considering for both teams.
“We are starting to get where we need to be. I have the feeling that we are a couple weeks behind where I would like to be, but we still have a lot of positive things going on,” Raiders head coach Dan Murdock said. “The district standards have tightened significantly this year and with the tougher standards, we are chasing times a lot more and trying to guess where the provisional qualifiers will be. I have started moving some kids around trying to fill in spots.”
Lady Raiders head coach Doug Roseman had similar thoughts.
“We are close to being where we want to be heading into districts but still have some work to do,” he said. “We have a lot of kids who are very close to qualifying that we need to get qualified. It felt like starting from scratch this season. We only have a few seniors and the juniors were freshmen the last time they ran. I feel they have come a long way in a short period of time.
“The tougher district standards are changing how I normally put together a lineup. I’m holding kids out of events to let them try to qualify in the events that are later in the meet.”
Against DuBois and DCC, the Raiders had 10 overall firsts with Jace Miner and Ian Pete both winning three events.
Miner once again continued a solid run in the sprints with wins in the 100- and 200-meter dashes (11.28 and 23.04) while running a leg on the winning 4x100 relay (44.46) with Vincent Doan, Hunter Geer and Kyle MacBeth.
Pete won both hurdles, the 110s in 16.54 and 300s in 42.04 seconds while running a leg on the winning 4x400 relay (3:42) with Garner McMaster, Hayden Kramer and MacBeth.
Geer won the high jump (5 feet, 6 inches) while adding a second in the long jump and third in the 100 dash. John Colgan won the triple jump (40 feet) while Hunter Smith took the javelin (142 feet, 9 inches).
Creed Knepp won the shot put (37 feet), beating teammate Cameron Moore by 1/4 of an inch. Moore also finished second in the javelin while Dakotah Davis was third in the shot put. Knepp and Smith were second and third in the discus.
On the track, Jack Krug was second and MacBeth fourth in the 200 dash while McMaster added third in the 800 and triple jump. Calvin Doolittle was third in both the 1,600 and 3,200 runs. Chase Palmer finished third in the 200 and fourth in the 100.
Hunter Rupp finished second in the triple jump and third in the long jump. Ryan Daisley finished fourth in the long jump. In the pole vault, Brody Barto and Bay Harper finished 2-3.
The Lady Raiders won overall titles in seven events, led by Morgan Monnoyer’s triple. She won the 100 (13.2) and 200 (27.57) dashes while running a leg on the 4x100 relay (52.21) that including Rylee Stancliffe, Julie Monnoyer and Emily Martz.
Morgan Monnoyer also was second in the long jump, by two inches. Julie Monnoyer was second in the triple jump and third in the 100 hurdles.
Stancliffe won the 300 hurdles (51.03) with a second in the 100 hurdles. Laynee Sorbin won the pole vault (8 feet, 6 inches) with a second in the high jump and third in the triple jump.
In the throws, Claire Haines was a double winner in the discus (67 feet, 9 inches) and shot put (28 feet, 10 1/2 inches).
Martz added a third in the 400 dash, Emma Fiscus finished second in the 800 and Chloe Smith finished second in the 3,200.
In last weekend’s meet:
SATURDAY, May 1
Brookville hosts
four-teamer
Both teams hosted a four-team meet with Keystone, Oswayo Valley and St. Marys, which didn’t bring its entire lineup.
The Raiders won 12 events while the Lady Raiders took firsts in nine events.
For the boys, Ian Pete, Kyle MacBeth, Jace Miner and Hunter Geer were triple winners.
Pete won the hurdles races with the 110s (16.25) and 300s (41.73) while running a leg on the 4x400 relay (3:42.18) with MacBeth, Calvin Doolittle and Garner McMaster.
MacBeth won the 400 dash (54.42), finished second to Miner in the 100 dash and ran with Miner, Geer and Vincent Doan on the 4x100 relay that finished in 44.94 seconds.
Miner won both the 100 and 200 dashes with season-best times of 11.24 and 22.89 seconds. In the 100, he led a 1-6 finish by six Raiders — MacBeth, Geer, Chase Palmer, Brayden Kunselman and Truman Sharp — who were all under 12 seconds. Amazingly, the Raiders have eight runners who have run a sub-12 100 dash this year.
Geer added a win in the high jump (5 feet, 10 inches) and long jump (19 feet, 11 inches).
In the throws, Creed Knepp won the shot put (38 feet, 4 inches) while Cam Moore won the javelin (119 feet, 4 inches) while finishing second in the shot put.
Brody Barto won the pole vault (9 feet, 6 inches). Alec Geer won the 3,200 run (12:40.65).
Also for the Raiders, Ryan Daisley was second in the 400 dash, Palmer added a third in the 400 and Hunter Rupp was runner-up in the long jump. Dakotah Davis was third in the shot put and Hunter Smith finished third in the discus.
Doolittle was second in the 800 with a district-qualifying time. McMaster was second in the triple jump and third in the 800. Ian Clowes was third in the 110 hurdles, long jump and triple jump.
Bay Harper added a second in the pole vault and third in the 300 hurdles.
For the girls, Laynee Sorbin won four events while Rylee Stancliffe, Morgan Monnoyer and Laynee Sorbin were triple winners. Sorbin took the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches), pole vault (7 feet) and triple jump (30 feet, 7 inches) while running a leg on the winning 4x100 relay (52.51) with Monnoyer, Stancliffe and Emily Martz.
Stancliffe won the 100 and 300 hurdles (17.98 and 49.35) and also finished second behind Monnoyer in the long jump by three inches as Monnoyer won with a jump of 15 feet. She also won the 100 dash (13.08) and finished second in the 200.
Martz added a win in the 400 dash (1:06.23) while placing third in the 100 dash.
Other wins came from Emma Fiscus in the 1,600 run (5:56.33) and Amber McAninch in the 3,200 run (13:30.36).
Other high finishes came from Sadie Shofestall, who was second in the 800 run. Chloe Smith was second in the 3,200 run while thirds came from Julie Monnoyer in the 200 dash, Anna Fiscus in the 400 dash and Claire Haines in the discus. Grace Matson finished fourth in the long jump.