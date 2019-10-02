BROOKVILLE — Breaking open a one-goal game with three unanswered goals to close the night, the DuBois Beavers soccer team downed the Brookville Raiders, 7-3, on the football field under the lights Tuesday night.
Six different Beavers scored goals with Jacob Weber scoring twice, both coming in the closing stretch that also saw Nick Graeca find the back of the net.
Down 4-2 at intermission, the Raiders got it back to within a goal with Bryce Kunselman’s second goal of the game just over four minutes into the second half.
But Ty Mantowski, who scored a goal in the first half, set up two straight goals by Graeca and Weber within a four-minute span after Kunselman’s goal to put the Beavers up 6-3.
Then Graeca set up Weber’s second goal to finish the scoring at the 16:38 mark.
The Raiders (2-10) took the initial lead on Kunselman’s first goal off a Hayden Kramer assist just over two minutes into the game. The Beavers’ Luke Sprankle tied it up off the first of two Nolan Bussell helpers, but Kunselman set up Garner McMaster’s goal to give the Raiders the lead back just 39 seconds after Sprankle’s goal at the 27:15 mark.
Goals from Brayten Sedor (19:38) from a Bussell assist, Mantowski’s goal (10:00) from Graeca and Bussell’s unassisted goal with 2:19 left before halftime gave the Beavers an insurmountable 4-2 lead.
The Raiders host Clearfield Thursday at 4 p.m. at the soccer field before Saturday’s trip to Kane for an 11 a.m. kickoff. Next Thursday, the Raiders play Kane again at home.
In last week’s games:
SATURDAY, Sept. 28
C-L 6,
Brookville 1
At the C-L Sports Complex, Bryce Kunselman managed the Raiders’ lone goal in a loss to the Lions.
For the Lions, Beau Verdill scored three goals with an assist. Leonhardt scored twice with a helper, as did Whitling. Bailee Verdill and Byron Cruz had assists.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 25
Brockway 8,
Brookville 0
At Brockway, the Rovers blanked the Raiders as eight different Rovers found the back of the net in the win, while three other players tallied assists for the home side.
Brockway finished with a 25-3 edge in shots, as all three of the Raiders’ shots came in the final 11 minutes of the game. Lewis Painter got the shutout in goal for the Rovers.
Nolan Swanson scored a goal and set up two others to lead the Rovers, who also got goals from Marcus Bennett, Linkin Nichols, Noah Bash, Garrett Par, Alex Carlson, Joe Hertle and Chase Azzato.