BROOKVILLE — Leah McFadden’s goal off a pass from Austyn Burkett 52 seconds into the second 10-minute overtime period lifted visiting DuBois to a come-from-behind 4-3 win over Brookville on the football field Tuesday night.
DuBois rallied from a 3-1 halftime deficit, getting second-half goals from Lily Zimmerman and Rachel Sickeri. Zimmerman’s goal came off an assist from Felicity Ensecki less than four minutes into the half while Sickeri’s goal tied it up with 15:01 left in regulation.
Then in the second OT, McFadden buried a shot, beating the Brookville defense to end the game.
DuBois outshot Brookville, 15-10, with goalkeepers Emily Cherubini and Kara Tilson sharing duties for the win. Tilson worked a scoreless second half and overtime.
In the first half, Brookville scored first on Leila Heagy’s goal from a Madison McAninch assist at the 30:47 mark. DuBois tied it when Sickeri set up a Burkett goal at the 14:24 mark, but Brookville scored twice in the net five minutes to grab a 3-1 lead.
Rylee Stancliffe scored off a McAninch assist at 13:55 and Laynee Sorbin scored with 9:33 left before halftime.
But that was it for Brookville, which couldn’t hold on to the two-goal lead and dropped to 3-10 overall.
Next Monday, the Lady Raiders are back home again with Curwensville with Ridgway at home on Wednesday.
In other games:
MONDAY, Sept. 30
Clearfield 7, Lady Raiders 2
At home against the Lady Bison, Brookville got both unassisted goals from Madison McAninch.
For Clearfield, Elle Smith scored three goals while making two assists on other goals. Maddie Davis, Emma Hipps, Riley Ryen and Amanda Hazel also scored. Davis had three assists and Hazel added a helper
Clearfield outshot Brookville, 19-5, with Hayley Moore making three saves for the Lady Bison. Brookville goalkeeper Jordan Cook stopped 12 shots.
SATURDAY, Sept. 28
Curwensville 5, Lady Raiders 2
At Curwensville in its inaugural Give Cancer the Cleat fund-raiser that raised $1,000, the hosts downed the visiting Lady Raiders who got two first-half unassisted goals from Madison McAninch.
Chloe Davis scored three goals for Curwensville, which led 4-2 after a busy first half of scoring.
Curwensville goalkeeper Maura Bunnell made 17 saves to get the win in goal.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 25
Brockway 6, Lady Raiders 2
At Brockway, the Lady Raiders gave Brockway all it could handle for 45 minutes, but a strong second-half surge by the Lady Rovers powered them to a 6-2 victory on what proved to be a record-setting night at Frank Varischetti Field.
Brookville jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on a goal by Madison McAninch in the 11th minute. The Lady Raiders then maintained that 1-0 edge for more than 19 minutes as their defense and keeper Jordan Cook did a good job bottling up the Brockway offense.
But Chanell Britten racked up two of her four goals in the final 11 minutes of the first half and the Lady Rovers eventually pulled away in the second half.
McAninch scored her second goal of the game to tie things at 2-2 less than seven minutes into the second half, but Britten scored two more goals in the next four minutes then Amanda Decker and Morrigan Decker added goals to set the final with 22 minutes left in regulation.
Britten passed the team’s all-time leading goal scorer Juli Esposito’s total of 135 goals and raised it to 138. Lady Rovers head coach Jessica (Byerly) Leadbetter’s team improved to 7-1. Byerly is the all-time leading scorer in Lady Raiders history.
“The game plan was to put one up first and get in their heads, and I think we did that,” said Lady Raiders head coach Kaitlyn Hill. “I think that was the best we’ve played yet, even though the score may not have shown it.
“What we wanted in our game plan was to be defensive but have an offensive option, and I think we did that. They (Brockway) just had a lot of nice shots on net, and that happens.”
Brockway outshot Brookville, 19-6.