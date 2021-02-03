BROOKVILLE — Both Brookville teams were beaten by visiting DuBois at the Hickory Grove Elementary School Natatorium Tuesday night.
DuBois won the boys’ meet, 81-57, while the girls topped Brookville, 102-68.
The Raiders managed four wins in the pool overall and junior Calvin Doolittle had a hand in three of them as he took the 200-yard individual medley (2:13.07) and 100 butterfly (1:00.05) while swimming a leg on the winning 200 medley relay with Brody Barto, Bay Harper and Patrick Young.
Harper actually shared a first with DuBois’ Christian Roemer as the two touched the board in 1:12.65 in the 100 breaststroke.
Young turned in a couple of runner-up finishes in the 50 and 100 freestyles while Barto finished second in the 200 and 500 freestyles.
Harper was third in the 100 freestyle while Shawn Foster finished second in the 100 backstroke. Christian Ganoe was fourth in the 50 freestyle.
The Lady Raiders got five runner-up finishes, two apiece from Emma Fiscus and Sadie Shofestall. Fiscus was second in the 200 and 500 freestyles, Shofestall finished second in the 50 and 100 freestyles, and Madeline Golier was runner-up in the 100 backstroke.
Adding thirds were Julie Bailey in the 50 freestyle, Chloe Smith in the 500 freestyle, Emma Afton in the 100 butterfly and Coryna Thornton in the 100 breastroke. Turning in fourths were Grace Park in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, Ella Fiscus in the 50 freestyle, and Bailey in the 100 freestyle
Friday, Brookville hosts St. Marys before next Monday’s home meet with Bradford.
In last week’s meet:
THURSDAY, Jan. 28
Brookville sweeps S
t. Marys
At St. Marys, both teams grabbed wins as the girls won 112-57 and the boys won 79-34.
Overall, Brookville won 16 races, eight each by the boys and girls.
For the Raiders, Patrick Young, Brody Barto and Calvin Doolittle were quadruple winners. The trio combined with Bay Harper to win both the 200 medley relay (1:50.52) and 200 freestyle relay (1:34.57).
Young also won the 50 and 100 freestyles (22.81, 50.96). Doolittle won the 200 individual medley (2:10.94) and 100 butterfly (58.16), and Barto won the 200 freestyle (2:08.46) and the 100 backstroke (1:09.15).
Harper won the 100 breaststroke (1:15.09) and added a second in the 200 IM while Hunter Rupp was second in the 100 breaststroke. Shawn Foster was second in the 100 backstroke and third in the 100 butterfly.
Emma Fiscus and Madeline Golier were quadruple winners for the Lady Raiders. The two joined Sadie Shofestall and Emma Afton on the winning 200 medley relay (2:04.69) while Fiscus, Golier, Shofestall and Julia Bailey won the 400 freestyle (4:20.53).
Golier also won the 200 IM (2:34.79) and 100 backstroke (1:10.01) while Fiscus won the 200 and 500 freestyles (2:16.4 and 6:11.68).
Shofestall added a win in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.65) with Afton winnning the 100 butterfly (1:13.27) and finishing second in the 200 freestyle.
Chloe Smith was second in the 500 freestyle and third in the 200 freestyle. Grace Park was runner-up in the 200 IM and third in the 100 freestyle. Ella Fiscus finished second in the 100 butterfly. Bailey added a second in the 100 freestyle.