BROOKVILLE — Both Brookville swimming teams were swept by DuBois Monday night at the Hickory Grove Elementary School Natatorium.
The Raiders dropped a 97-63 decision and saw their dual meet record fall to 3-4. The Lady Raiders lost 108-62 and fell to 2-4.
Both teams are back in action Thursday at St. Marys before hosting Bradford Monday.
The boys won three races with Calvin Doolittle in the 200-yard individual medley (2:09.4), Donavan Hoffman in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.75) and those two with Brody Barto and Luc Doolittle in the 400 freestyle relay (3:42.79).
Calvin Doolittle and Shawn Foster were second and fourth in the 100 butterfly, Hoffman was third in the 200 individual medley, Barto was second in the 100 and 200 freestyles and Luc Doolittle finished third in the 200 and 500 freestyles.
Also for the Raiders, Foster and Gideon Waterbury were third and fourth in the 100 backstroke. Bay Harper was third in the 100 breaststroke and fourth in the 50 freestyle.
For the Lady Raiders, Sadie Shofestall was a double-winner in the 50 freestyle (26.66) and 100 breaststroke (1:18.34) while Maddy Golier won the 100 backstroke (1:11.05).
Emma Fiscus and Golier were third and fourth in the 200 individual medley. Fiscus added a fourth in the 100 butterfly. In the 100 freestyle, Julia Bailey was second while Kendra Himes finished third and Audrey Barrett was fourth.
Himes also finished third in the 50 freestyle as was Taryn Hoffman in the 100 breaststroke. Chloe Smith finished fourth in the 200 freestyle and Emma Afton was fourth in the 100 backstroke.
In last week’s meet:
THURSDAY, Jan 16
Brookville swept at
Clearfield
At Hyde, both teams lost to the powerful hosts, 129-51 for the boys and 122-54 for the girls.
While he didn’t win the race, sophomore Calvin Doolittle broke the team record in the 200 individual medley with his runner-up time of 2:07.99, besting the 2015 mark of 2:08.5 set by Isaac Wilson.
Doolittle was second to senior Bison Luke Mikesell, who touched the wall in a blistering 1:58.93. Mikesell is a two-time state champion in the 200 freestyle last year and 500 freestyle in 2018.
“(Mikesell) is a multiple state champion swimmer, so I’m sure that gave Calvin something to focus on early in the race,” Coach Doolittle said. “As he has chased the record this year, he’s learned some valuable lessons. He is a very strong butterflier, but he learned that he can’t go so hard in fly that he’s overly fatigued over the back half of the race. He needs to be around 26 seconds for the fly, not 25. That’s what he hit.
“We also learned that he needed to improve his breaststroke leg. He was swimming 40-second splits and that wasn’t good enough. So we focused on improving speed and technique in breaststroke and he hit a 38.69 for the breaststroke part of the IM. It was a lot of little things that went into the record.”
Doolittle was also third in the 100 butterfly.
Other high finishes saw Donavan Hoffman finish second in the 100 backstroke and fourth in the 200 freestyle. Bay Harper was runner-up in both the 100 breaststroke and 50 freestyle. Luc Doolittle was second in the 500 freestyle. Brody Barto turned in two thirds in the 100 and 200 freestyles. Christian Ganoe and Shawn Foster were fourth in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke respectively.
For the Lady Raiders, Emma Fiscus had the lone win in the pool for either squad with a first in the 500 freestyle in 6:01.25. Fiscus and Julia Bailey were second and fourth in the 50 freestyle while Maddy Golier was third in the 500 freestyle and second in the 100 breaststroke.
Sadie Shofestall was second in both the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly. Emma Afton finished third in the 200 frestyle. Finish fourth were Sydney Barto in the 200 freestyle, Kendra Himes in the 100 backstroke, Grace Park in the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle, and Taryn Hoffman in the 100 breaststroke.
“We switched the girls’ lineup around considerably to give them a chance to swim events that they rarely swim,” Doolittle said. “It’s a good idea to provide some variety mid-season to keep them from stagnating and shake things up a little bit. There were still some notable performances.”