DuBOIS — The DuBois 9-and-10 Little League All-Star baseball team used a balanced offensive attack to overcome one bad inning in the field to upend Brookville, 9-5, in the District 10 Tournament opener for both teams Tuesday night.
The loss dropped Brookville into the losers’ bracket where it’ll wait the loser of Thursday’s Bradford at St. Marys game on Saturday at site and time to be announced.
Also Thursday, DuBois hosts Punxsutawney in the other winners’ bracket semifinal game.
Saturday’s winner of the Brookville game will advance to the next round of the losers’ bracket on Monday against a foe to be determined.
While DuBois advanced after holding off Brookville, it did literally turn some heads during the pre-game introductions. The players were apparently instructed by the coaching staff to turn their back on the Brookville players as they were being introduced.
Brookville manager Kevin Smith confirmed later that DuBois league officials and the coaching staff apologized for the move after the game.
When the game did start, DuBois scored single runs in the first and third innings before pushing that advantage to 5-0 in the top of the fourth. However, Brookville countered with a four-run bottom of the fourth, capitalizing on three DuBois errors to score for unearned runs to make it a game at 5-4.
Brookville never could pull even though, as the teams traded runs in the fifth before DuBois scored three times in the sixth to give itself some extra breathing room at 9-5. DuBois scored those nine runs on seven hits, all by different players.
Reliever Kody Knisley finished things off from there with a scoreless bottom of the sixth, allowing a hit two runs, both unearned, on four hits while striking out seven and walking four.
DuBois grabbed a quick 1-0 lead with a little two-out magic in the top of the first as Brady Baronick drew a walk before racing around the bases to score when Brock Yale reached on an error.
Brookville tried to answer right back in the bottom half.
Landon Smith drew a leadoff walk and promptly stole second and took third when the throw went into center. Ethan Lauer then drew a walk to put runners on the corners before Smith tried to score on a wild pitch.
However, DuBois catcher Yale got to the ball quickly and threw back to the plate where Farrell easily made the tag for the second out. Farrell then ended the inning with a strikeout.
DuBois got a two-out single by Colton Sachs in the second but stranded him at first, while Brookville threatened again in the second when Braylon Miner walked with two outs and Reegan Painter reached on an infield single.
That brought leadoff hitter Smith up for the second time, and he ripped a sinking line drive in right field. DuBois right fielder Bryson Maicki ran in and made a nice sliding catch to end the inning though and keep it a 1-0 game.
DuBois took that momentum into the third and doubled its lead to 2-0 when Locke Lander reached on an infield single to open the inning and later came home on an error.
Farrell then worked out of a jam in the bottom of the third as Lauer singled and Owen Weaver doubled to open the inning. However, Farrell retired the next three hitters, two via strikeouts, to strand both runners in scoring position.
DuBois then pushed its lead to 5-0 with three runs in the fourth.
Farrell led off with a walk and was replaced by special pinch runner Knisley, who took second and third on wild pitches before Alex Lyle drew another free pass. The duo then pulled off a double steal, with Knisley swiping home.
Sachs followed with a single and took second on a throw to third that was late to get Lyle. That brought pinch-hitter Vinny Davidson to the plate, and he delivered a two-run single to center to make it a 5-0 game.
Brookville got right back in the game in the bottom half as defense hurt DuBois after it had made a couple nice plays to save runs earlier in the game.
Easton Rhodes led things off with a walk, while Miner singled to left. Farrell then struck out Painter, who proved to be the final hitter he faced. DuBois then went to Locke Lander in relief, and he promptly got a grounder for an out.
But, a throwing error to second in an attempt for a second out on the play resulted in Rhodes scoring. Lauer then reached on another error that plated Miner to score before a failed pickoff play at first by DuBois’ catcher allowed two more runs to cross the plate to make it 5-4.
Lander eventually got out of the inning with a strikeout, and DuBois regrouped from there.
It added a run in the fifth when Baronick drew a leadoff walk and later scored on a Farrell groundout.
Brookville matched that run in the bottom half when Miner singled home Landon Ankeny, who had hit a single himself, to make it one-run game again at 6-5.
The back-and-forth battle continued in the sixth with DuBois creating some extra breathing room with three more runs.
Maicki got things started with a one-out single and stole second. Lander followed with a walk before a pair of wild pitches scored Maicki and put Lander on third.
Axton carr then smacked a single to center to plate Lander, while Carr came home two batters later on a groundout by Yale to set the final score.