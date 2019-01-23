ST. MARYS — It’s a new chapter for veteran football coach Chris Dworek.
Brookville’s all-time winningest football coach has landed in Elk County. He was hired last Monday to take over the varsity program at St. Marys.
Dworek was the head coach at Brookville for 19 years through 2014, then returned as an assistant the past two seasons. He replaces Anthony DeFilippi, who coached the Dutch the past five seasons.
“We are very pleased to announce that Chris Dworek has accepted our invitation to be our head football coach,” St. Marys Athletic Director Terry Straub said. “Chris is a proven success with a wealth of coaching experience. We are excited for what he can bring to our community and the student athletes he will lead.”
A formal meet and greet event is scheduled for Feb. 5. Still, Dworek can’t wait to get started. He’ll be meeting Monday with prospective coaches to fill his staff.
“I’m excited,” Dworek said Friday. “I really haven’t able to sleep well since they called me Monday night. I told people I wanted to be a head coach again after a few things happened and it’s an opportunity and the only negative is the drive … It doesn’t bother me, I’ve done it before. I’m excited to get things going.”
Dworek takes over a program that heads into 2019 on a 21-game losing streak, coincidentally its last win coming against Brookville at the end 2016. The Dutch were 0-10 last year and 0-9 in 2017 after three straight winning seasons under DeFilippi, who replaced Joe Schlimm in 2014, the last year the Dutch won a playoff game.
“(The losing streak) was not a factor in me wanting to go (to St. Marys), but after things calm down, you think about it,” Dworek said. “Their JV teams have been pretty tough and the junior high program is pretty good too, so there’s a lot of good things there. We’re going to work hard and do the same things regardless of what they were like in the past. Hopefully, the kids respond to that and buy into it.”
Dworek, a Southmoreland High School graduate, played football at Clarion University and started his head coaching career at Keystone in 1994 and 1995 before replacing Mike Donghia at Brookville in 1996.
In 1998, he took the 4-5 Raiders into the District 9 Class AA playoffs and won the title, knocking off unbeaten Karns City in the semifinals in overtime before routing Brockway 33-6 in the championship game. The Raiders returned to the final in 1999, losing to Karns City.
The Raiders won the District 9 League title for the first time in 2002, but lost to Brockway in their playoff opener. Two years later, the Raiders followed a similar script as 1998. They started the year 1-5, but went to the playoffs at 3-6 and reeled off three straight playoff wins for another Class AA title, routing Redbank Valley 42-15 in the final.
Then in 2006, one of the program’s best-ever seasons produced an 11-2 championship season, sharing the District 9 League title and topping Karns City in the district final before losing 32-7 to Terrell Pryor and WPIAL champion Jeannette in the state playoffs.
The program’s last trip to the district final was in 2010 when Dworek’s Raiders reached the Class AA final where they were routed by Brockway.
After 18 1/2 years as a social studies teacher at Brookville, Dworek resigned to take a job as a Jefferson County juvenile probation officer after the 2014 season. The school opened the head coaching position and current head coach Scott Park replaced him before the 2015 season. Dworek returned as an assistant prior to the 2016 season.
Coaching the most games in program history, Dworek finished 107-98 in 19 seasons with the Raiders. He was inducted into the Central Pennsylvania Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2013.
