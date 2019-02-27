UNIVERSITY PARK — Brookville senior Bryan Dworek captured a medal at last Sunday’s Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association’s Indoor Championships held at Penn State University.
Dworek’s career-best long jump — indoor or outdoor — of 22 feet, 4 1/2 inches — claimed a sixth-place finish. His previous best outdoor mark was 22 feet, 1 inch he won the District 9 Class 2A title with in 2017. He won last year’s D9 title with a jump of 21 feet, 5 1/2 inches.
Earlier during the indoor season, Dworek had two other jumps over 22 feet, including 22 feet, 3 3/4 inches on Feb. 9 in Youngstown.
The Indoor Championships is one classification only, so Dworek jumped against Class 3A athletes as well. Winning Sunday’s event was Lampeter Strasburg’s Ezra Mellinger with a leap of 24 feet, 11 1/2 inches. Hickory’s Brian Phillips (22-8.25), Baldwin’s Brendan O’Malley (22-6), State College’s Jake Hefkin (22-4.5) and McDowell’s Caleb Mabins (22-4.5) finished ahead of Dworek.
Dworek joins other Brookville indoor medalists Vinny Dougherty (eighth in high jump, 2011), Lanae Newsome (state champion in triple jump, 2012; runner-up triple jump in 2013; third in long jump 2013) and Ryan Thrush (third in 400-meter dash, 2017).
Dworek also ran a leg on the 15th-place 4x200-meter relay with Dillon Olson, Kyle MacBeth and Ian Thrush, crossing the line in 1:32.76.
Two other D9 athletes won medals at the state meet — Keystone’s Brody Coleman who was sixth in the triple jump and Kane’s Bailey Blint, who finished seventh in the shot put.
