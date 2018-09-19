Elementary Cross Country winners
CROSS COUNTRY WINNERS — Here are the overall and grade winners the annual Brookville Elementary Cross Country race held Sept. 5 on the varsity course at the high school campus. In front row, from left, are overall winners Kellan Haines and Erika Doolittle. Second row: Max Shaffer, Cody Householder, Isaac Castellan, Palynn Lindermuth and Avonlea Lewis. Back row: Declan Reitz, Sergio Sotillo, Cole Householder, Kaida Yoder and Sydney Murdock.

 Photo submitted

BROOKVILLE — The 10th Annual Brookville Elementary Cross Country Race drew 75 runners from kindergarten through sixth grade Sept. 5 at the varsity course on the high school campus.

It was a 1-mile race and four runners broke the 7-minute barrier as sixth-graders Kellen Haines (6:33), Cole Householder (6:41) and Erika Doolittle (6:59), along with second-grader Cody Householder (6:43) were the top finishers.

Fifth-grader Sergio Sotillo (7:31.4) and sixth-grader Will Shofestall (7:31.8) rounded out the boys’ top five overall finishers while fifth-graders Kaida Yoder (8:19) and Gabrielle West (8:27), second-grader Palynn Lindermuth (8:36) and fifth-grader Sydney Murdock (8:37) made up the rest of the overall girls’ top five finishers.

Other overall grade winners not listed above: Declan Reitz (4th grade boys, 7:44), Isaac Castellan (3rd grade boys, 7:45), Max Shaffer (kindergarten boys, 9:52.3), Autumn Whitlach (3rd grade girls, 9:32) and Avonlea Lewis (kindergarten girls, 10:32.9).

