BROOKVILLE — The 10th Annual Brookville Elementary Cross Country Race drew 75 runners from kindergarten through sixth grade Sept. 5 at the varsity course on the high school campus.
It was a 1-mile race and four runners broke the 7-minute barrier as sixth-graders Kellen Haines (6:33), Cole Householder (6:41) and Erika Doolittle (6:59), along with second-grader Cody Householder (6:43) were the top finishers.
Fifth-grader Sergio Sotillo (7:31.4) and sixth-grader Will Shofestall (7:31.8) rounded out the boys’ top five overall finishers while fifth-graders Kaida Yoder (8:19) and Gabrielle West (8:27), second-grader Palynn Lindermuth (8:36) and fifth-grader Sydney Murdock (8:37) made up the rest of the overall girls’ top five finishers.
Other overall grade winners not listed above: Declan Reitz (4th grade boys, 7:44), Isaac Castellan (3rd grade boys, 7:45), Max Shaffer (kindergarten boys, 9:52.3), Autumn Whitlach (3rd grade girls, 9:32) and Avonlea Lewis (kindergarten girls, 10:32.9).
