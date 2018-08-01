STONEBORO — Finishing off a 4-0 run at the state tournament, the Elk-McKean Junior Little League (13-14-year-old) All-Stars, comprised mostly of players from Johnsonburg and Kane, earned a trip to the Eastern Regional Tournament starting this weekend.
Elk-McKean beat Abington 12-4 Sunday to claim the state crown and a trip to Freehold, N.J., where it’ll open with the hosts Friday at 1 p.m.
It’s an 11-team, double-elimination tournament.
Earlier, Elk-McKean beat Upper Moreland (14-3), Sayre (7-0) and Abington (6-4) in the winners’ bracket final.
In other all-star tournaments:
Little League
(11-12-year-olds)
At Berwick, Keystone (Lock Haven) captured the state title with a 6-5 win over Lehigh in Sunday’s final.
Clarion had been in a great spot, leading 7-1 after three innings over Canonsburg in last Monday’s winners’ bracket semifinals before rain postponed things. But when it resumed, Canonsburg rallied for a 10-8, then lost to Keystone 3-1 in the winners’ bracket final.
Clarion dropped into the losers’ bracket and was eliminated with an 11-1 loss to Lehigh. It finished 1-2.
Keystone heads to the Eastern Regionals in Bristol, Conn., starting Sunday.
Little League
(11-year-old)
At Bradford, East Pennsboro beat Stroudsburg 8-4 in the “if necessary” game of the final to capture the state championship. Stroudsburg forced a second game with a 3-2 win.
Minor League
(9-10-year-old)
At Indiana, Keystone won another state title with a 7-2 win over Caln Township on Monday, capping a 4-0 run through the eight-team double-elimination bracket.
Keystone heads to the Eastern Regional starting Friday in Cranston, R.I.
Senior Little League
(15-16-year-old)
At West Deptford, N.J., Pennsylvania champion Montoursville reached the losers’ bracket final before losing 15-8 to the hosts, who then lost to Delaware 8-1 in the final. Delaware is at the World Series in Easley, S.C., this week.
SOFTBALL
Junior Little League
(13-14-year-old)
In Orange, Conn., last week, Pennsylavania champion St. Marys reached the semifinal round before losing to eventual champion New York, 3-1. St. Marys finished 3-3 at the Eastern Regional tournament.
New York then beat Rhode Island in three games in a best-of-three final to earn the trip to the World Series this week in Kirkland, Wash.
Little League
(11-12-year-old)
Pennsylvania champion Tunkhannock captured the East Region title last Friday in Bristol, Conn., with a 2-1 win over Rhode Island.
Next up is a trip to the World Series starting Aug. 8 in Portland, Ore. It’s a 10-team pool play setup.
