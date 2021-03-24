ELLWOOD CITY — Already at a loss how to stop Brookville Raiders senior guard Jace Miner, the Ellwood City Wolverines couldn’t keep the ball away from him either.
And boy, was it costly.
With the score tied at 60-60 and 13.8 seconds on the clock after the Raiders turned the ball over for the third time in 48 seconds — the Wolverines also had two in the previous 35 seconds as well — Wolverines freshman Joe Roth’s inbounds pass to Stephen Antuono was tipped it away by Miner before Antuono could grab it and drove to the basket, beating a stunned Antuono for the go-ahead layup with 9.4 seconds to play.
Ellwood City quickly inbounded the ball and Antuono quickly got to the paint, putting up a shot with just over two seconds left. But Miner blocked the shot, grabbed the rebound with just over a second left and leaped in the air, celebrating with his delirious teammates.
Game over, Raiders stunning the first-time WPIAL champion and postseason darlings with a 62-60 win, pushing the Raiders into the PIAA Class 3A semifinals against Bishop Guilfoyle Tuesday.
That was Miner’s 28th point after his fourth steal along with his second blocked shot and 12th rebound in the final 13.8 seconds.
“I told everyone to pick up man, Jace was five feet of his kid and he ready (Roth’s) throwing the ball in and where it was going and he bolted and by the time the ball got there, he intercepted it and laid it in,” Park said. “It was (Antuono) who was getting the ball, so if he misses that, (Antuono) is going down and he’s going to score, so it was a big play.”
“We were kind of down at that point (after the turnover) and I noticed that (Roth, the inbounder) wasn’t looking at me, so I figured, ‘Hey, we’re going to end with something we can remember,” Miner said. “So obviously, I got it. I’m still shaking about all that. I really can’t explain it.”
Miner was 11-for-21 shooting. His 12th dunk of the year off a steal in the first quarter was probably his most impressive of the season and sent the WPIAL champs that they just might have their hands full.
“He is a load,” Ellwood City head coach Steve Antuono told ellwoodcityledger.com. “We saw him on tape and he’s better in person than on tape. He’s so athletic and long — he gets there. We tried three different things to not let him get there and he got there. He can elevate and finish awkwardly.”
Also for the Raiders, Hunter Geer and Griffin Rulhman each scored nine points.
The Raiders led most of the game, but the Wolverines weren’t ever far behind with Brookville’s largest lead being six points early in the third quarter. Ellwood City’s largest lead was one point, the last time 60-59 when Alexander Roth hit 1 of 2 free throws after a Raiders turnover to complete a 4-0 run of his own that started with a game-tying 3-pointer to tie it at 59-59 with 1:27 left.
Miner then hit 1 of 2 free throws to tie it at 60-60 with 51 seconds left.
The teams traded turnovers with Ryan Gibbons stealing from the Raiders’ Danny Lauer and with the Wolverines appearing to score on a transition chance against a Raiders defense on its heels, coach Steve Antuono Sr. called timeout with 26 seconds left.
Right out of the timeout, the Wolverines turned it over and after the Raiders got the ball past mid-court, Park called his own timeout with 17 seconds on the clock.
But shortly after inbounding the ball, a pass from Robert Keth to Hunter Geer was lost out of bounds and it was back to the Wolverines, who thought they were going to get the last shot of the game.
Miner thought otherwise.
“There are times we have lost games like these, but the best thing about losing is that you learn, and fall forward,” Miner said. “I heard that from a video my dad sent me and you learn from that. That’s the game I don’t want to end on. So, I decided that it was something to remember. We’re super-excited about that, but as we said in the locker room. We’re not done. We have more basketball coming.
“We don’t necessarily win games with skill, but with heart and that’s what this team has. You’re not going to find a group of guys with more heart that this, the guys on the court as well as the bench. No one wants to lose this game.”
Miner nailed the team’s lone 3-pointer to give the Raiders a 7-2 lead by the 5:13 mark of the first quarter, then thundered down a dunk after a steal to put them up 9-4, but 12 seconds later he picked up his second foul and sat the rest of the 3:40 of the quarter.
Brookville led 16-15 after one and 31-29 at halftime despite dealing with a mammoth half from the Wolverines’ 6-foot-4 Joseph Roth, who along with his junior brother Alexander helped Riverside High School — Ellwood City’s swimming co-op school — finish second at Friday’s PIAA Class 2A Championships with four medals, including a gold in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Joseph piled up 19 points and seven rebounds by halftime, but the Raiders adjusted somewhat and he wound up finishing with 22 points on 10-of-14 shooting with 13 rebounds.
“We switched defenders on Roth late in the first half and kept the same thing in the second half and we designated a few guys to drop and help plug the inside up when he was in the low block,” Park said.
Alexander Roth finished with 14 points, five steals and three blocks while Antuono had 18 points.
The Raiders went up 37-31 with a 6-2 run to start the third quarter, but the Wolverines never faded and tied the game at 45-45 with Antuono’s layup with four seconds left in the quarter.
Ellwood City led by one point three times in the fourth with the Raiders leading twice by three points, the last being erased by Stephen Antuono with his 3-pointer to tie it at 59-59 to set up a wild final 1:27.
“I told the kids to play together and play smart basketball, which we did for about 30 minutes,” Park said. “Both teams played a smart game in the last two minutes both of us sort of fell off with some missed plays. But it overall, it was a pretty well-played game other than the last two minutes.
“I’ll be honest, after the first turnover there late, I thought we could rebound from that. The last one (out of bounds), I thought they were going to either score or we’re going into overtime.”
Instead it took only 32 gut-wrenching minutes to endure the program’s biggest win ever.