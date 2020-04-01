LANCASTER — Five Franklin & Marshall student-athletes earned Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association (EIWA) Academic Achievement Award honors, announced on Tuesday.
Emmett LiCastri garnered the distinction for the third consecutive year, Reid Robilotto landed on the list for the second straight season, while Brookville’s Cole Aaron, Ethan Seeley, and Cenzo Pelusi all received the accolade for the first time.
The five selections marked the most-ever for the Diplomats.
In order to receive the award, a student-athlete must have achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or above and participated in the 2020 EIWA Tournament, or have achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.0 and automatically qualified for the NCAA Championships through the EIWA Tournament.
Aaron, a senior, finished the season 15-12 and in four years with the Diplomats wound up 40-34 overall. With the Raiders in high school, Aaron won 120 bouts.
F&M produced a 5-7 overall record on the year and saw five of its members register a winning record on the season. Wil Gil led the Diplomats at the 2020 EIWA Championships in early March, by placing for the second consecutive year after earning eighth in the 141-pound bracket.