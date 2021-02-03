FOXBURG — Clarion-Limestone’s Hayden Callen outscored his senior counterpart Levi Orton, 39-33, but it was Orton’s A-C Valley Falcons that triumphed, 65-57, Tuesday night.
Callen scored 19 points in the first half, then 20 in the second half, but Ryan Hummell was the second-leading scorer with seven points. The Falcons outscored the Lions 34-23 in the middle two quarters and held a 27-25 halftime lead.
Orton, meanwhile, scored 21 of his 33 in the second half. Broc Weigle added 14 for the Falcons.
The Lions (3-5) have three more games this week, Wednesday at North Clarion, Friday at home against Union and Saturday at home against Forest in a 6 p.m. varsity-only start.
In other games:
FRIDAY, Jan. 29
Redbank Valley 79,
C-L 49
At home, three players scored 76 points in the Bulldogs’ romp over the Lions.
Chris Marshall scored 29, Marquese Gardlock 26, and Bryson Bain 18. Joe Mansfield added the other six points. Bain also grabbed 13 rebounds while Mansfield added 11 boards.
Hayden Callen led the Lions with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Jordan Hesdon scored 12 points while Ryan Hummell added eight points.
“We just didn’t do the little things we know we need to do if we want to be competitive in games,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson. “We weren’t running our offense and I keep trying to tell the kids we have to run our offensive sets. Take nothing away from Redbank as they are a very good team and they are very athletic.
“We haven’t really had a lot of time to practice and prepare like we’d normally want to, but with this condensed schedule it makes practice time hard to find. We have four games coming up next week for example.”
Redbank led from start to finish in jumping out to an 8-2 lead. After a Hesdon basket cut the lead to 8-4, the Bulldogs would go on an 8-0 run with Marshall scoring five and Bain three during the spurt to take a 16-4 lead. A Callen basket stopped the run at the 3:47 mark of the quarter. After a Bain jumper at the 3:04 and then a putback by Mansfield put the lead to 14 at 20-6 with 2:16 to play. C-L then closed out the quarter on a 7-2 run to cut the lead to nine at 22-13 after one.
C-L tried to keep within striking distance through the first three-plus minutes of the second quarter trailing by 11 at 30-19. However, the Bulldogs would close the quarter on a 9-3 run to take a 39-22 lead into halftime.
After Marshall scored the first four points of the second half for Redbank to push the lead to 21 at 43-22. An 8-0 run by C-L closed the gap to 13 at 43-30 with 3:24 to play in the quarter. Redbank would respond with a 10-0 run of their own to push the lead back to 23 at 53-30 with 1:07 to play. The Bulldogs finished the quarter with a 54-34 lead.
Gardlock then took over in the fourth quarter scoring 16 of the Bulldogs 25 points in the frame as Redbank outscored the Lions 25-15 to set the final score.
TUESDAY, Jan. 26
C-L 60, Cranberry 24
At Seneca, a monster game by Hayden Callen helped the Lions stop a three-game losing streak.
Callen connected on a triple-double of 25 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists for the Lions (2-3). Ryan Hummell added 11 points with four steals, and Tommy Smith added eight points. Jordan Hesdon notched six points with five assists and five steals.
C-L led 19-7 after one quarter which ballooned to a 20-point lead by halftime at 38-18.
The Lions then continued to cruise with a 22-6 scoring in the second half to set the final score. The entire fourth quarter was played with the Mercy Rule running clock.
Brandon Forrest paced Cranberry with nine points on a trio of three-pointers. J.T. Stahlman added eight points.