Official preseason workouts for fall high school sports teams got started on Monday with most teams getting two weeks of workouts in before the regular season begins.
The exception is football where one round of exhibition games on Saturday precedes the start to the regular season on Aug. 24. In Brookville and Clarion-Limestone’s case, both teams will be part of a three-team scrimmage on Saturday at C-L starting at 10 a.m.
Here’s a closer look at all of the area teams heading into the rest of the preseason. Check golf preview story for area golf teams:
BROOKVILLE
Football
Head coach Scott Park, entering his fourth season, will try to keep the momentum going after last year’s 9-2 season that included plenty of points and passing yards, led by quarterback Jack Krug and all-state receiver Bryan Dworek. He has 41 players on the preseason roster.
Dworek was the KSAC Large School Offensive MVP last year and landed all-conference spots at receiver and safety. Krug, now a sophomore, earned the nod at quarterback as did junior Colby Whitehill on the offensive line
After Saturday’s scrimmage at C-L, the Raiders open the season at home against Bradford on Aug. 24.
Boys Soccer
The Raiders are coming off a 6-12 season as head coach Dave Reitz returns for his second season. He has 23 players on the preseason roster.
Junior goalkeeper Darius Sorbin was an Upper Allegheny Valley Soccer League all-star last fall.
The Raiders scrimmage at DuBois Aug. 25 and Ridgway at home Aug. 28. They open the season Sept. 4 at home against Clarion-Limestone.
Girls Soccer
It’s head coach Kaitlyn Hill’s first season with the Lady Raiders, who had 22 girls on the preseason roster this week.
Senior Jillian Taylor, a returning UAVSL all-star, returns from last year’s 8-10-1 season.
The Lady Raiders scrimmage at home against Ridgway Aug. 28. They open the season with two games at the West Branch Tournament Sept. 1.
Volleyball
Head coach Joyce Reitz, in her second year of her second term with the Lady Raiders, hopes to build off last year’s winning season and trip to the playoffs. She certainly has the enthusiasm in the numbers with 35 girls on the preseason roster.
The Lady Raiders, 11-8 last year, scrimmage at A-C Valley Saturday before hosting Union in a second scrimmage on Aug. 23. The regular season begins Sept. 4 at home against Brockway.
Cross Country
The Lady Raiders and Raiders have a combined 20 varsity runners and at least nine junior high athletes on the preseason roster at this point. Head coach Doug Roseman’s teams open the schedule Sept. 4 at Ridgway.
The Lady Raiders are coming off a District 9 Class 1A runner-up finish and berth at the PIAA Championships. Their entire roster is back, led by the leading district finisher in senior Alexis Dubay, who was 17th.
The Raiders, sixth at districts, are led by senior Ethan Brentham, who finished sixth individually in the Class 1A race and went on to finish 67th at states.
C-L
Football
It’s Dave Eggleton’s sixth season with the Lions, who are starting the season with 18 players on the roster.
The Lions, 6-5 last year, have a new quarterback with Colby Himes running the offense. Returning all-conference players are Ayden Wiles, the team’s top returning rusher, offensive linemen Ben Smith and Mitch Knepp, and defensive linemen Knepp and Justin Goodman.
The Lions host the Raiders and Sheffield for a tri-scrimmage Saturday at 10 a.m., then open the season at home Aug. 24 against Union/A-C Valley.
Volleyball
It’s MacKenzie Biggs’ second season with the Lady Lions, who were 2-9 last year. She has a big preseason roster of 27 heading into the season with four returning starters back in seniors Keara Henry, Nikki Shumaker and Rachel Greeley, and junior Sarah Acree.
The Lady Lions scrimmage at home against Keystone Aug. 28 before opening the season also at home Sept. 4 against Venango Catholic.
Boys Soccer
Former assistant Don Montgomery is the new coach, replacing Nicole Painter. He takes over a Lions squad coming off a strong 9-3 season.
He has 15 players on the preseason roster with returning UAVSL All-Star Kyle Scholbachler, a senior, leading the way.
The Lions scrimmage Keystone at home Aug. 30 before visiting Brookville Sept. 4.
Cross Country
Head coach Nicole Oakes, in her second year, has 17 athletes, including junior high, on this year’s roster.
Senior Hannah Rittenhouse is a returning KSAC All-Conference Second-Team pick.
The season starts Sept. 5 at home against North Clarion and Clarion.
