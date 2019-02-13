HERSHEY — Getting to this year’s PIAA Class 2A Dual Meet Championships was no guarantee for the Brookville Raiders wrestling team this year.
Finishing in the top four? The odds of that were even much longer.
But last Saturday afternoon on the mats at the Giant Center, there the Raiders were again, posing with another team trophy.
The now 20-4 Raiders put together one of the program’s most memorable trips to Hershey, going 2-1 last Saturday to cap a 4-2 weekend that culminated in a fourth-place finish.
Tuesday night was supposed to be the Raiders’ Senior Night match at home against Cranberry, but that was postponed with no scheduled makeup as of press time. Thursday, the season looks to end with a trip to Warren.
The individual postseason begins at districts Feb. 22-23 at Clearfield.
Last weekend in Hershey marked the fourth time in the past eight years Brookville placed in the Top 4 to bring home some state hardware and is the fifth Top 4 finish overall in 11 trips to team states in the event’s 21-year history.
Brookville won the inaugural state team title in 1999 and landed back on top in 2016. The Raiders also finished fourth in 2012 and 2017. On those occasions, for the most part, Brookville entered team states as one of the more heralded teams and featured some state-level star power.
That wasn’t the case this time around as Brookville came in as the 10th-ranked team according to papowerwrestling.com and had just three wrestlers — Colby Whitehill (No. 4 at 285), freshman Owen Reinsel (No. 14 at 106) and sophomore Elliot Park (No. 20 at 170) in the individual state rankings.
“Our kids are extremely excited, and they should be,” said Klepfer of his team’s performance. “This was really good for the program, and I couldn’t be more pleased with our group. No one was giving us a chance to come down here and do what we did.
“We talk a lot about what we need to do in our room, and the main thing is attitude and effort. If you bring those two things to practice every day, then into the arena, good things usually happen.
“And, that’s what we did. Our guys brought so much attitude and effort to this tournament, and that’s why it happened. Getting on this floor for all those kids is a big deal. There are a handful who will be here as individuals during their careers, but a lot won’t.
“We just put it all together for one good weekend, and I couldn’t be prouder of the kids.”
Brookville (20-4), which dropped from No. 8 to 10 in the rankings going into the postseason, notched wins against the Nos. 3, 4 and 11 ranked teams in the state. Brookville opened with a win against Lake-Lehman (40-26) Thursday, but lost to eventual state runner-up and second-ranked Southern Columbia (51-21) in Friday’s quarterfinals.
The Raiders responded in a big way with three straight wins in the consolation bracket. Brookville bested fourth-ranked Muncy, 27-24, in Friday afternoon’s second round of consolations to advance to Saturday.
Brookville opened that final day with a 36-32 victory against 11th-ranked Notre Dame-Green Pond before edging third-ranked Saucon Valley, 33-32, in the consolation finals.
The victory against the Panthers set up a showdown with Chestnut Ridge in the consolation finals, and it was the sixth-ranked Lions who came away with a 46-18 victory to take home third place.
Whitehill led the Raiders’ charge to fourth, going 6-0 with four pins and a forfeit win. He was the lone Raider to go undefeated.
Reinsel, Cayden Walter, Cabe Park and Braden MacBeth all went 5-1. Reinsel recorded four falls, while Walter and Park had two each. Nathan Taylor added a 3-2 weekend.
“We had some guys find themselves this weekend, guys who are really starting to click at the right time,” said Klepfer. “Nathan Taylor one of those kids. Braden MacBeth and Cayden Walter also are starting to hit their stride at the right time.”
Just as important as those wins was the performances by the Raiders who lost that showed an uncanny ability to limit bonus points by their opponents — several of which were state-ranked foes — all weekend long in the team’s four victories.
Here’s a closer look at the Raiders’ run through the state tournament:
SATURDAY, Feb. 9
Chestnut Ridge 46,
Raiders 18
The Raiders’ remarkable run ended with a loss to the D5 power Lions, who bounced back from a semifinal loss to Southern Columbia Friday night and won nine of 14 bouts against the Raiders.
Four of Brookville’s five wins were decisions, with Wyatt Griffin receiving a forfeit in the final bout with the outcome decided.
MacBeth collected the Raiders’ first win, a 3-0 decision of Brodie Harbaugh at 195 that made it 9-3 at the time. MacBeth scored all his points in the second period.
Whitehill won two bouts later, pulling out a hard-fought 8-4 win against Dalton Seace (26-7). The Raider hit a five-point move in the first period to go up 5-0 and added an escape early in the second for a 6-0 lead.
Seace escaped himself in the third, but Whitehill countered with a takedown. Looking for bonus points, Whitehill let the Lion up and went for a big move late in the match, but Seace got around the Raider for the takdown in the closing seconds to set the final.
A pair of tight bouts followed.
At 106, Ridge freshman Kai Burkett (27-3) used a first-period takedown to edge Reinsel (26-3) in a battle of state-ranked freshman. Burkett entered the contest sixth in the state. Each rode the other out in the second and third periods.
Brookville got a close one back at 113 when Walter pulled out a 5-3 win in sudden victory against Nathan Holderbaum.
The Lion took a 3-2 lead into the third period and appeared on his way to riding out Walter for the win. However, the Raider broke free for an escape just before the final buzzer sounded to force overtime.
Walter then came up with the winning takedown in OT to snatch a win from the jaws of defeat to pull the Raiders within nine points at 18-9.
Ridge proceeded to win the ensuing five bouts to put the match away up 46-12 with two contests remaining.
Raiders 33,
Saucon Valley 32
Just like against Notre Dame, the Raiders were able to seal the win with one bout remaining, which afforded them the opportunity to forfeit again to set the final.
Brookville finished with an 8-6 edge in wins against Notre Dame, but the Raiders and Saucon Valley each collected seven in the consolation semifinals matchup. The difference was four pins by Brookville that led to a 12-11 advantage in bonus points that was the deciding factor.
After the Panthers won the opening bout, Elliot Park and MacBeth captured back-to-back wins to give the Raiders an early 6-3 lead. Park beat Jarrett Hirschbeck, 12-8, while MacBeth (18-10) used a takedown late in the third period to knock off state-ranked Bradyn Lugardo (No. 15, 19-10), 3-2.
Saucon Valley countered with a pin, but Brookville responded by winning five of the next six bouts to build a commanding 33-13 lead with four bouts remaining.
LaBenne started that stretch with a 6-2 win against Jared Harka at 220. The Raider senior rolled through from the bottom position in the third for a reversal as part of a four-point move that have him the win.
Whitehill, Reinsel and Walter followed with pins.
Whitehill, ranked fourth in the state, pinned ninth-ranked Nickolas Warnke in 4:41, while Reinsel flattened Cael (23-13) 22 seconds into the second period in their bout at 106. Walter decked Connor Nicholas in 1:17 at 113.
The Panthers momentarily halted the Raiders’ run with a pin of its own at 120, but Cabe Park answered right back with a 31-second fall against Ryan Gilbert.
Saucon Valley tried to make a comeback in the final four bouts, getting a pin from Joshua Jones, the top-ranked wrestler in the state at 132, and a 14-6 major decision by fifth-ranked Thomas Spirk (31-6) over Kulik at 138.
That outcome, coupled with a spirited effort by Raider Cody Hetrick in a 4-2 loss to 10th-ranked Nicholas Rosengrant at 145, sealed Brookville’s overall win as the Raiders led 33-26 entering the final bout.
Raiders 36,
Notre Dame-GP 32
Brookville opened Saturday with its four-point win (36-32) against D-11 runner-up Notre Dame-Green Pond. The Crusaders jumped out to a quick 16-0 lead after three bouts, but Brookville responded by winning the next six to race out to a 27-16 advantage.
MacBeth jump-started that run with a 7-0 win against state-ranked Tucker Klump (No. 23) at 182. Taylor followed with a forfeit win, while Tanner LaBenne scored a takedown with one second left in overtime to edge Eshan Swartz, 4-2, at 220.
Whitehill (28-0) then pinned Anthony Schiraldi in 46 seconds at heavyweight, while Reinsel upended Evan Maag, 11-6, in a battle of state-ranked 106 pounders. Reinsel came in No. 14, while Maag was No. 18.
Walter capped the Brookville run by pinning Tony Morello in 2:08 at 113.
The teams then traded wins, with a 5-0 win by Cabe Park against Joshua Bauman being sandwiched by a forfeit win and major decision by the Crusaders.
Brookville’s Parker Fleming then did his job against sixth-ranked Brandan Chlestos (33-8) at 132, as he only gave up an extra team point in a 11-0 setback to the Crusader.
Teammate Wyatt Kulik then sealed Brookville’s win when he decked Jacob Wehr in 1:54 to put the Raiders up 10 (36-26) with one bout remaining — which Brookville forfeited. Kulik was up 5-0 at the time of the fall.
FRIDAY, Feb. 8
Raiders 27, Muncy 24
In the rarest of wins and for the first time in program history since the PIAA format changed to 14 bouts in a match prior to the 2002-03 season, the Raiders beat Munch despite going 6-8 on the mat. That meant no bonus points given up in those eight losses while recording three pins among their six wins.
Colby Whitehill, Owen Reinsel and Cabe Park all recorded falls in the opening five bouts as Brookville built an early 21-3 lead. Muncy countered with six straight victories — all by decision — to pull even at 21-21 with three bouts remaining.
That’s when Brookville got a pair of huge victories from senior Braden MacBeth and sophomore Nathan Taylor at 182 and 195, respectively.
MacBeth (15-10) hit a five-point move on the edge of the mat in the final eight seconds against Ethan Gush (27-9) to pull out a 6-1 victory to put the Raiders back in top 24-21.
Taylor (14-9) then hit the mat against Michael Kustanbauter (32-5), the No. 12 ranked 182-pounder in the state in a matchup at 195.
Kustanbauter’s resume didn’t faze Taylor, who took the Indian down to his back for a four-point move in the 1-minute first period. The Indian escaped before period’s end to trail 4-1.
Kustanbauter countered with an escape and takedown in the second to pull even at 4-4 just 22 seconds in. The Indian rode out Taylor but was called for a full nelson just past the midway point to give the Raider a 5-4 lead after two periods.
Taylor chose bottom in the third, but Kustanbauter let him up to start the period. Kustanbauter quickly took down Taylor to pull even against at 6-6, and let the Raider up just as quick after a stall with the duo on their feet.
Holding a slim one-point lead, Taylor sealed his huge upset win by taking Kustanbauter down straight to his back with 36 seconds remaining to go up 12-6. Taylor held down the Indian from there to give the Raiders a six-point lead with one bout to go.
That left teammate Tanner LaBenne (15-7) with one main directive — don’t get pinned by Indian Cael Hembury (26-12) in the bout at 220. And, the Raider senior got the job done as he lost a 7-4 decision to Hembury.
“Rarely you win dual meets when you lose eight bouts, and we lost eight decisions,” said Brookville coach Dave Klepfer. “We had some guys really step up in some big-time situations.
“But, it was a case where we talked before the dual meet and I said, ‘We’re going to battle. I don’t care what the (team) rankings say or where a kid is ranked, you’re going to go out and battle and make them earn every point.’ I felt we did that in every single bout.
“Obviously, Braden MacBeth and Nathan Taylor winning back-to-back after they (Indians) stole the momentum after we had it early was huge. Braden won a big-time match late, then Nathan Taylor beating one of their best kids. I just can’t say enough about our group.
“No one was giving us a chance to win this one, but that’s why you wrestle them. We’ve been that team ranked third or fourth and drop down into the conys and then didn’t rebound quick enough and we left. It’s a group of 18 kids who have put in a ton of work, and that’s why we are where we are. I know the work they put in and watch it every day. I’m real proud of them.”
The Raiders’ other win came from Walter’s 4-1 decision at 113.
Cabe Park’s 46-second pin of Jacob Hill at 126 to put Brookville up 21-6 before Muncy made its run with six straight wins from 132-170.
State-ranked Indian Bryce Vollman (No. 29, 23-4) then needed a takedown with two seconds left in overtime to edge Raider Parker Fleming (10-12), while Brookville’s Wyatt Kulik (15-10) put up a valiant effort in a 4-0 loss to state-ranked Mario Barberio (No. 14, 30-7) at 138.
Raiders Cody Hetrick (145), Jacob Cable (152), Wyatt Griffin (160) each fought hard in decision losses to Indians with superior records to them, including another state-ranked Indian in Coleman Good (No. 9 at 152, 18-3). Elliot Park (19-7) also suffered a 9-4 setback to Indian Ty Nixon (23-12) at 170.
Nixon’s win pulled Muncy even, setting the stage for the heroics by MacBeth and Taylor that led advanced Brookville into the final day of the state tournament.
Southern Columbia 51,
Raiders 21
Brookville opened its day with the 51-21 loss to Southern Columbia that was closer than the final score might indicate.
The Raiders won just four bouts but lost two others by three points or less in bouts decided in the third period. Southern Columbia also recorded two falls in the third period in bouts that were 2-0 and 2-1 entering the final period.
Brookville’s biggest win came in the second bout of the match when Whitehill (25-0) pinned Tiger Lear Quinton (31-5) in 1:30 in a matchup of Top 8 ranked heavyweights. Whitehill entered the bout ranked fourth, while Quinton was eighth.
Reinsel followed with a second-period pin of Brady Freese in 2:20. Reinsel was up 4-0 entering the second when he pinned the Tiger from the top position in the second.
The Raiders also got win from Cabe Park and Elliot Park.
Cabe Park (10-4) upended Ian Yoder (20-9), 10-6 at 126.
The Raider scored takedowns in each of the first two periods and took a slim 4-3 lead into the final period. Park wasted little time reversing Yoder in the opening seconds of the third before later turning the Tiger for two nearfall points.
He appeared on the verge of a major decision, but Yoder scored an escape and takedown in the final 45 seconds to hold Park to just a decision victory.
Elliot Park captured the Raiders’ final win at 170 when he pinned Brandon Gedman in 4:20. Park took a 4-2 lead into the third period when he decked the Tiger from the top position 20 seconds into the period.
“They’re just a team we’re not capable of beating with our group this year. They are are two or three guys better than us, and that’s just the way it is. But, I was pretty happy with that one too,” Klepfer said.
Southern Columbia went on to the finals where the Tigers fell to Reynolds 31-23. The title was Reynolds’ third straight and second win in a row over the Tigers in the final.
THURSDAY, Feb. 7
Raiders 40,
Lake Lehman 26
The Raiders used a strong finish, capturing bonus-point wins in six of the final nine bouts, to knock off Lake Lehman, 40-26, in its opening match last Thursday.
The Raiders collected four pins, along with a major decision and forfeit win during that closing run. Wyatt Griffin’s second-period pin at 160 jump-started the Raiders’ run after they fell behind 14-6 after five bouts.
Teammate Braden MacBeth (182) recorded a fall of his own two bouts later, while lightweights Owen Reinel and Cayden Walter posted back-to-back first-period falls at 106 and 113, respectively, to seal the program’s 22nd overall victory in the state tournament its its 11th appearance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.