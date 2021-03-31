BRADFORD — From a year that could have been to one that’s finally here, it’s finally time for the Brookville Raiders baseball team to move into a new season.
And that the Raiders did Monday night in a 12-11 walk-off loss to Karns City at Butler’s Pullman Park.
Tuesday, they were at it again in a trip to Bradford and the Raiders put together two six-run innings in the fourth and fifth to erase a 5-2 deficit and win, 14-6.
Thursday they’re set to visit Clarion-Limestone, weather-permitting. Next week, the Raiders visit Brockway and St. Marys Monday and Wednesday.
A schedule scramble led the Raiders and Owls to reverse home fields — the Owls were scheduled to visit Brookville on Wednesday, but the weather forecast and McKinley Field not being ready for Tuesday — led to the Raiders’ second road trip in as many days.
Shaking off a 12-11 walk-off loss to Karns City in Butler Monday night, the Raiders used three new pitchers to navigate seven innings after using four against the Gremlins.
Hunter Roney, Taylor Zmitravich and Bay Harper combined for the win. Roney got the no-decision with a three-inning start while Zmitravich got the decision with a scoreless fourth inning. Harper earned a three-inning save, giving up just one unearned run.
But the Raiders slugged their to the win, also taking advantage of five unearned runs due to four Bradford errors. Eleven different Raiders combined for 14 hits. Carter Kessler singled three times and scored three runs while Jace Miner and Owen Caylor each singled twice. Hunter Roney doubled.
Hunter Geer singled in two runs in the six-run fourth while Chase Palmer singled in two runs and Jamison Rhoades singled in another in the six-run fifth.
The Raiders drew 10 walks off four Owls pitchers in what was Bradford’s season debut.
In Monday’s loss to the Gremlins, it was Braeden Rodgers’ two-out, two-run single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning that lifted the Gremlins to the wild 12-11 win.
The Raiders trailed 4-0 after Karns City scored four unearned runs in the bottom of the second with just one hit. The Raiders put up six runs in the top of the third and then added to their lead at 7-4 with a run in the fifth.
But the Gremlins (2-0) scored five more runs in the bottom of the fifth for a 9-7 lead until the Raiders tied it in the top of the sixth at 9-9 when Griffin Ruhlman singled in Chase Palmer with two outs and scored on Hunter Roney’s triple to deep center field.
Jamison Rhoades, the fourth Raiders pitcher, sent the Gremlins down in order in the bottom of the sixth — the only time either team went in order — and the Raiders put up two runs in the top of the seventh for an 11-9 lead.
Bay Harper’s infield single started things and Rhoades was hit by a pitch. Carter Kessler’s bloop single moved Harper to third before Miner’s flyout to center put the Raiders up when Harper tagged on the play.
With Chase Palmer up, Kessler was thrown out on the front end of a double steal. Rhoades scored on the play for an 11-9 lead.
It wasn’t enough.
Rhoades walked Brayden Christie to start the bottom of the seventh. He reached second on a wild pitch and scored on Conner Shaffner’s single. Cole Sherwin singled and both moved up to second and third on a wild pitch.
Rhoades struck out Mallick Metcalfe before the Raiders intentionally walked Michael Neff to load the bases. Rhoades then struck out Zack Blair for the second out before Rodgers sprayed a Rhoades offering into right field to win the game.
“That was a roller-coaster ball game with a lot of ups and downs,” Bonfardine said. “Coach (Rob) LaBenne said that it came down to walks and errors and we just have to clean it up a bit. We had a couple good outings from guys who hadn’t been in the practice room, so that was really nice to see. We have some room for growth.”
Metcalfe was the winner in relief of starter Neff who worked into sixth inning.
Rhoades was the fourth Raiders pitcher and the loser, following Chase Palmer, Hunter Geer and Griffin Ruhlman. The foursome combined to strike out 14 batters, but gave up eight walks while the Raiders committed five errors that led to seven unearned Gremlins runs.
“I thought we could get away with three arms,” Bonfardine said. “We had a pretty good start by Chase and it dwindled and then we brought in Hunter and Griffin and they did a nice job and closing out with Jamison. It was nice to see him on the mound again and dealing like we knew he could.”
Roney and Rhoades each had three hits as the Raiders had 12 overall. Rhoades doubled twice and was hit by a pitch. Ruhlman singled twice.
Bonfardine, while knowing the sloppy play cost his team the game, was impressed with his team’s spirit and willingness to battle back from two deficits, the 4-0 early and the 9-7 late.
“They were relentless tonight,” he said. “They were licking their wounds on defense, then coming back in and using the stick, putting the ball in play and making them earn it.”
IT’S BONFARDINE’S THIRD YEAR and second season, since last year’s promising team never got a chance to touch the field because of the PIAA canceling the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He had now-Division I pitcher Aaron Park, Jace Miner and senior shortstop Seth Dunkle leading the way.
“I told the guys we got robbed last year, so let’s cherish every moment we have this year and put the best foot forward and the best nine guys that we have every single time we get on the field,” Bonfardine said. “So that’s the mentality we’re going to ride with this year and just be able to take every game as a blessing and be able to live in the moment, I guess.”
This year, only the left-handed Miner, a Wichita State recruit after two solid summers of baseball despite no high school season in between, returns from that trio. He’ll build a pitching staff around the seniors Miner and Palmer along with juniors Geer, Ruhlman and Rhoades.
Miner will mostly be in the outfield when he’s not pitcher, but did see an inning or two of action at first base against Karns City. Palmer will mainly be the shortstop when not pitching while Geer will cover either left or center field when he’s not on the mound. Ruhlman should see time at either of the corner infield spots while Rhoades is the team’s starting catcher.
Roney started at shortstop with Palmer on the mound against Karns City, but will play third and first and caught Rhoades when he was pitching. Sophomores Bryce and Carson Weaver started at first and third base against Karns City while junior Owen Caylor was at second base. Freshman Carter Kessler saw time at right field and second base while junior Bay Harper finished the game in right field.
The preseason was a dry one, but uneven as well with extended postseasons from all three boys’ teams in basketball, wrestling and swimming.
“Due to all their success, it was very challenging some nights when we’d only have nine guys and those nine didn’t fit the positions we needed them in. We made it fun for them with games and drills.”
Once the early season wrinkles get worked out, Bonfardine believes his team can be a solid contender in what should be an interesting District 9 Class 2A playoff field with Karns City, Redbank Valley, Kane and Johnsonburg.
“The sky’s the limit without a doubt for this team,” he said. “We have a lot of kids who want to play at the next level. I told them that this was the first game and you don’t know who was in the stands and if you want to do that, you have to play with that intensity and that showed from a couple of our guys.
“(After Karns City), I told them we have 19 more games we can possible win in the regular season and we have the playoffs too.”
Chad Weaver, Joe Kalgren and Rob LaBenne make up the rest of Bonfardine’s staff.
ROSTER
Seniors: Jace Miner, Hayden Osborne, Chase Palmer, Taylor Zmitravich.
Juniors: Owen Caylor, Patrick Diedrich, Hunter Geer, Bay Harper, Alan Hartstein, Jamison Rhoades, Hunter Roney, Griffin Ruhlman, Steven Swineford.
Sophomores: Bryce Weaver, Carson Weaver, Danny Drake, Dylan Tollini.
Freshmen: Kai Kaltenbach, Carter Kessler.
SCHEDULE
March
29-at Karns City (12-11 L)
30-at Bradford (14-6 W)
April
1-at C-L, 4:15 p.m.
5-at Brockway
7-at St. Marys
8-Punxsutawney
10-vs. Elizabeth Fwd at DuBois, 11 a.m.
12-at Elk Co. Catholic, 4 p.m.
14-DuBois
19-at Redbank Valley
21-Clearfield
23-St. Marys
26-at Moniteau (Butler), 4 p.m.
28-Bradford
30-C-L
May
3-Brockway, 4 p.m.
5-St. Marys
6-at DuBois CC, 4 p.m.
10-at DuBois
13-at Punxsutawney, 7 p.m.
17-DuBois CC, 7 p.m.
— Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.