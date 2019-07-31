DuBOIS — Six wins during the regular season and now six big victories during their two-week playoff run.
Tuesday night’s 3-1 game seven win over the top-seeded DuBois Rockets landed the Brookville Grays — the Federation League’s last-place team at 6-14 during the regular season — in the best-of-seven finals starting Thursday against No. 2 seed Pulaski in DuBois.
Check www.leaguelineup.com/fedleague for updated scheduling for the finals.
The Grays’ seven-game series win wasn’t easy, even though they built a 3-1 lead only to see the Rockets win Saturday and Sunday to even the series.
Then at City Park’s Stern Field in the bottom of the seventh Tuesday, the Grays were up 3-1 with the bases loaded and one out.
The inning started with nine hole hitter Noah Bloom driving a single through the left side to break up a no-hit bid by Grays starting pitcher Thomas Plummer.
The single proved to be DuBois’ lone hit of the day, as it also chased Plummer from the game as Brookville turned to Kane McCall on the mound.
McCall, who threw five innings in Sunday’s 4-3 loss, got the first batter he faced to fly out to center field for the first out, but the Rockets quickly loaded the bases when Thayne Morgan was hit by a pitch and Nate Sabados drew a walk.
That brought cleanup hitter Matt Zimmerman to the plate with the tying run on second and the winning run at first.
Zimmerman then hit a hard grounder back to McCall on the mound, who fired to catcher Chase Palmer at home for the force out. Palmer then turned and threw a strike to Tanner LaBenne at first to complete the game-ending 1-2-3 double play.
After both teams were held scoreless in the first inning, Brookville got production from the bottom of its order to score the game’s first run in the top of the second.
After a strikeout started the inning, Plummer singled to left as he was replaced by courtesy runner McCall at first.
Brady Caylor followed by singling to left before Dan Ion drove a grounder just inside the third base bag for a single to bring home McCall.
Sam Leadbetter followed with a fourth consecutive single to load the bases, but DuBois starter Brandon Orisch was able to limit the damage by forcing an inning-ending double play.
The bottom of the order got things done for the Grays once again in the fourth inning as they added a run to their lead.
It was Plummer once again helping his own cause with a one-out infield single to the left side as he was yet again replaced at first by McCall at first.
Caylor and Ion then added their second hits of the day as well, both hitting singles to left to load the bases.
Leadbetter then hit a sacrifice fly to deep left field to bring home McCall and double the Grays lead.
DuBois was able to manufacture a run without a hit in the bottom of the fifth to trim the deficit back to one.
Bloom led the inning off by drawing a walk, as Garrett Brown followed with a walk before Thayne Morgan advanced both runners with a sacrifice bunt.
Sabados followed with a groundout to second to bring home Bloom for the Rockets’ first run of the game.
Zimmerman then reached on a walk before moving to second on a fielder’s indifference to put runners on second and third with two away.
Sean Zimmerman followed with what looked to be a single into the gap that would have likely plated both runners to give DuBois the lead.
Instead, Grays center fielder Dustin Daihl ran the ball down into the gap and made a diving catch to end the inning and preserve the one-run lead.
The game remained 2-1 into the seventh inning before Brookville was able to add an unearned insurance run.
Ion led the inning off with a single to left as he was able to advance to second when the ball was misplayed in the outfield.
After a groundout to third and a strikeout, Joe Lopez came through with a two-out RBI, singling through the right side to bring home Ion to give the Grays a two-run lead.
In other games:
SUNDAY, July 28
Rockets 4,
Grays 3
At McKinley Field, evening the series back up at 3-3, the Rockets forced Tuesday’s winner-take-all with a one-run win.
And that was after the Rockets fell behind 3-0 quickly on Tanner LaBenne’s three-run homer off starter Austin Amacher in the bottom of the first inning. With a base open and Joe Lopez at second, the Rockets walked hot-hitting Nate Bonfardine and LaBenne made them pay.
But the Rockets chipped away, scoring runs in the second and third innings, then taking the lead for good with two runs in the fifth off Grays ace Kane McCall. The Rockets scored an unearned run thanks to two Grays errors in the second. In the third, Garrett Brown led off with a double, Thayne Morgan singled him to third and Gasbarre drove Brown with a sacrifice fly.
In the fifth with two outs, Nate Sabados singled and Matt Zimmerman ripped a double through the left-center field game to score Sabados from first to tie the game. With the bases loaded three batters later, McCall walked in Morgan Bell to give the Rockets a 4-3 lead.
That score stood up the rest of the way as T.J. Gornati notched the save with a scoreless seventh. But that wasn’t easy either. With one out, Bonfardine doubled. After a walk to LaBenne, shortstop Garrett Brown somehow ran down a Dustin Daihl grounder in the hole and was able to get the forceout at second.
Gornati then struck out Jace Miner to end the game and even the series.
Amacher went six innings, scattering six hits while striking out four and walking three. Amacher tossed a two-hitter in the Rockets’ series-opening 3-0 win last Sunday.
McCall, who tossed a two-hitter in the Grays’ 5-1 game two win last Tuesday, went five innings and gave up nine hits while walking two and striking out four. Jace Miner and Joe Lopez finished out the final two innings, keeping the Rockets off the board and giving the Grays a shot late.
SATURDAY, July 27
Rockets 14, Grays 0
At the Reynoldsville Senior Little League Field, the Rockets blasted the Grays in a five-inning game shortened by the 12-Run Mercy Rule.
The Rockets set the tone early and often against the Grays in the second game, scoring eight runs in the first inning after the first nine batters reached base against Grays starter Blaise Rouch. Jeff Gasbarre, Luke Salvo and Nate Sabados had the three Rockets hits in the inning.
Jonathan Thomas hit a solo homer to start the Rockets’ second inning and after a scoreless third, the Rockets put up five more runs in the bottom of the fourth as Noah Bloom ripped a two-run homer. Thayne Morgan and Sabados singled in the fourth as well.
Morgan Bell went the first four innings to get the win, giving up three hits and walking two while striking out four. Sorbera closed things out with a scoreless top of the fifth.
Lake Staub, Tanner Corle, Tanner LaBenne and Kane McCall had hits for the Grays.
THURSDAY, July 26
Grays 5,
Rockets 4, 14 innings
In an extra-inning classic that finished under the lights at McKinley Field, the Grays used the heroics of Nathan Bonfardine among others to grab a 3-1 series lead with a dramatic 5-4 win in 14 innings.
With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the 14th, it was Joey Lopez singling into the right-center field gap to score Brady Caylor from third. Lopez, the third Grays pitcher, logged the win as well. He threw the final three innings, striking out five.
After edging the Rockets 2-1 at Showers Field Wednesday night, the Grays played the Rockets to a scoreless tie through an amazing 10 innings.
Grays starter Thomas Plummer and Rockets starter Brandon Orsich matched zeros through nine. Plummer went nine innings, striking out 16 and allowing two hits while walking three.
But in the 11th against Sam Leadbetter, the Rockets scored three runs without any hits as they took advantage of three Grays errors.
However, in the bottom of the 11th, the Grays rallied against Orsich who was still in the game. Caylor was hit by a pitch and Leadbetter reached on an infield hit to start the inning, but Orsich got two outs before facing Grays catcher Nathan Bonfardine.
Bonfardine followed by lifting a long and high fly ball down the left-field just inside the foul pole for a three-run homer to tie the game. Joe Culler doubled, knocking Orsich from the game for Dan Bowman who got out of a second-and-third jam with a strikeout to send the game into the 12th.
Orsich’s line: 10 2/3 innings, five strikeouts, six hits and zero walks.
The Rockets scored in the top of the 12th. With two outs, the Rockets pulled off a delayed double steal of home. Garrett Brown was awarded home on the play at the plate when Bonfardine was ruled for blocking the plate without the ball.
But down 4-3, the Grays rallied again and tied it up in the bottom of the 12th when Tanner Corle singled in Chase Palmer who led off the inning with a single.
Lopez struck out the side in the 13th, the Grays went down in order in the bottom of the 13th and Lopez set the Rockets down again in order in the 14th to set up the Grays’ winning rally.
With one out, Caylor singled and Leadbetter walked. Corle bounced a ball back to Bowman on the mound. He turned to throw to third for the forceout, but the bag was left uncovered, leaving them loaded for Lopez who delivered the game-winner.
WEDNESDAY, July 24
Grays 2,
Rockets 1
In a key win on the road, but at “home” in DuBois due to wet conditions at McKinley Field, the Grays grabbed a 2-1 series lead with a 2-1 win over the Rockets at Showers Field.
Pitchers Jace Miner and Brady Caylor, both coming off high school seasons with the Raiders, each threw three innings while Joey Lopez threw the seventh to get the save.
Trailing 1-0, the Grays scored runs in the fifth and sixth innings off Rockets starter T.J. Gornati to take the lead for good.
Lopez singled in Chase Palmer with the tying run in the fifth, then Miner then singled in pinch-runner Jared Hetrick in the sixth inning after Hetrick ran for Joe Culler, who singled to start the inning.
Lopez stranded the tying run at third in the top of the seventh to get the save.
Courier-Express sports writer Craig Moyer contributed to this story.