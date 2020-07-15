FINAL STANDINGS

;W;L

DuBois Rockets;12;1

Pulaski Generals;11;3

Brookville Grays;9;5

PGP Huskers;6;8

Rossiter Miners;6;8

Spike Island Pirates;5;9

Sykesville Senators;4;9

Kuntz Motors Twins;2;12

— Rockets/Sykesville game suspended

