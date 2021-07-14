The Federation League’s playoff schedule got off to a wet start Tuesday night as all four games on the docket were either wiped out or rained out altogether.
It’s a best-of-three setup as the No. 2 seed Brookville Grays were scheduled to host No. 7 Kuntz Motors of Curwensville at McKinley Field, but field conditions left over from the weekend and a wet Monday forced the game to be moved to Curwensville High School.
But, as it turned out, heavy rain there as well as Rossiter, DuBois and Clearfield, the other three venues, forced postponements. The Pulaski at Rossiter game got into the bottom of the first before being stopped.
The schedule for the Grays was for Game 1 at McKinley Field Wednesday with Game 2 at Curwensville Thursday. A third game, if necessary, would now be Friday.
The Grays’ concluded the regular season with a 15-6 record, wrapping things up with a 7-6 win at PGP/Clearfield Post 6 Husker Chiefs Sunday afternoon.
The Grays broke a 6-6 tie in the seventh when Tanner LaBenne doubled in Sam Leadbetter with one out.
Brady Caylor had two hits while Drew Beichner, Leadbetter and Jake Meeker combined on the mound for the win with a five-hitter.
The Grays’ 14-6 mark was second behind the DuBois Rockets (20-1) while Rossiter (13-8), PGP/Clearfield Post 6 (12-9), Sykesville (11-10), Pulaski (6-15), Kuntz Motors (4-17) and the DuBois Lumberjacks (3-17) rounded out the standings.
The Grays/Kuntz Motors winner meets the Rossiter/Pulaski winner in a best-of-five semifinal series. With the other two first-round matchups playing on the other side of the playoff bracket.
Last Friday, the Grays’ won a forfeited game against Rossiter, which couldn’t field enough players in a scheduled makeup at Showers Field.
Last Thursday also at Showers, the Grays swept a five-inning doubleheader over the DuBois Lumberjacks, 9-1 and 8-4. Their third scheduled game of the season was not played and it’s uncertain whether that was registered as a forfeit win for the Grays, who had a nine-game winning streak without that game going into the postseason.
In last week’s 9-1 win over the Lumberjacks, Tanner LaBenne tossed a two-hitter with one walk and a strikeout in his five innings. Hunter Geer and Hayden Callen singled twice, Jamison Rhoades doubled and Blaise Roush and Drew Beichner singled in runs.
The Grays trailed 4-1 after the first inning in the second game before rallying for the win, scoring twice in the third and fourth innings, and three more in the fifth. Roush pitched the first three innings, giving up all of the Lumberjacks’ four hits in the first inning. Hunter Geer threw the final two innings to notch a save, striking out four and walking one.
Meeker singled and drove in two runs, Geer reached base three times, singling and stealing three bases. Kane McCall singled and drove in two runs.