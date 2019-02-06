BROOKVILLE — With the tournament postponed a couple weeks because of weather and starting the morning with a power delay last Sunday at Brookville Area High School, the annual Lenny Ferraro Memorial youth wrestling tournament drew 207 wrestlers, who battled in over 400 bouts.
The tournament also had a separate girls’ division for the first time, drawing 31 to the event.
Below are Brookville placewinners. A complete rundown of brackets and results can be found on www.flowrestling.org. Click the “florarena” tab and search for the Ferraro Tournament:
GIRLS DIVISION
Palynn Lindermuth, 3rd
Olivia Cieleski, 5th
Mia Cieleski, 6th
11-AND-12
Cole Householder, 1st
Easton Belfiore, 1st
Owen Fleming, 1st
Gavin Kelly, 2nd
Wyatt Lucas, 2nd
Jesse Lucas, 3rd
9-AND-10
Blake Porter, 1st
Bobby Hack, 2nd
Gabe Hannah, 2nd
Isaac Castellan, 2nd
Parker Kalgren, 2nd
Parker McKillop, 2nd
7-AND-8
Brant McKillop, 1st
Chance Lindemuth, 1st
Cody Householder, 1st
Calen Carberry, 2nd
Joseph Brosius, 2nd
Kahle Larson, 2nd
Landen Coleman, 2nd
Lenny Ferraro, 2nd
Owen Weaver, 2nd
Gavin Delp, 3rd
Trenten Reinard, 3rd
Tyler Richards, 3rd
6-AND-UNDER
Seth Welsh, 3rd
Vincent Ferraro, 3rd
