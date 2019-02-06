BROOKVILLE — With the tournament postponed a couple weeks because of weather and starting the morning with a power delay last Sunday at Brookville Area High School, the annual Lenny Ferraro Memorial youth wrestling tournament drew 207 wrestlers, who battled in over 400 bouts.

The tournament also had a separate girls’ division for the first time, drawing 31 to the event.

Below are Brookville placewinners. A complete rundown of brackets and results can be found on www.flowrestling.org. Click the “florarena” tab and search for the Ferraro Tournament:

GIRLS DIVISION

Palynn Lindermuth, 3rd

Olivia Cieleski, 5th

Mia Cieleski, 6th

11-AND-12

Cole Householder, 1st

Easton Belfiore, 1st

Owen Fleming, 1st

Gavin Kelly, 2nd

Wyatt Lucas, 2nd

Jesse Lucas, 3rd

9-AND-10

Blake Porter, 1st

Bobby Hack, 2nd

Gabe Hannah, 2nd

Isaac Castellan, 2nd

Parker Kalgren, 2nd

Parker McKillop, 2nd

7-AND-8

Brant McKillop, 1st

Chance Lindemuth, 1st

Cody Householder, 1st

Calen Carberry, 2nd

Joseph Brosius, 2nd

Kahle Larson, 2nd

Landen Coleman, 2nd

Lenny Ferraro, 2nd

Owen Weaver, 2nd

Gavin Delp, 3rd

Trenten Reinard, 3rd

Tyler Richards, 3rd

6-AND-UNDER

Seth Welsh, 3rd

Vincent Ferraro, 3rd

