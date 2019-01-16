BROOKVILLE — He knew it was coming and now it’s official. Brookville Raiders baseball coach Bruce Ferry is stepping down before the start of this season.
Ferry is actually teaching his final day as a junior high social studies teacher on Friday, culminating his 26th year at Brookville and 31st overall. He and his wife are moving to Idaho to be near his children, Tyler and Kaitlyn.
“My family sacrificed a lot for me to be able to coach all that time that I did and dragging my kids around. I remember taking my kids to a Legion game in Reynoldsville and convincing them we’d stay after and play on the playground,” Ferry recalled Tuesday afternoon. “They sacrificed a lot and it’s time to do this. … I’m not saying that in two years someone needs someone to throw batting practice and my job allows to do that. I’d love to keep doing it.
“I’m taking my fungo bat. It’s packed.”
Ferry’s replacement will be announced soon as the preseason fast approaches.
Ferry finished his third season in his second term last spring as the defending district champion Raiders finished 10-9. His 12-year record was 144-97 with six district titles and one trip to the state semifinals in 2017 when the Raiders got hot late and finished 14-12.
“I guess it was a little bittersweet because we wanted to win one more game, but we kind of just got tired and ran out of pitching,” Ferry said. “It was incredible the support we got from the community. I remember coming back from our first playoff game, Ben Reitz said if we win our next two games and the district title we’d have a .500 record. That’s what they were thinking about. I don’t think anybody had any idea at the beg that was going to happen. We got hot at the right time, the pitching got good, Ben got healthy, you never know.”
The Raiders were 113-63 under Ferry from 1998 through 2006 with D9 titles in 1998, 1999, 2001, 2002 and 2005 while finishing second in 2000. He returned in 2016 and directed the Raiders to a 7-13 season.
“I came the second time with zero expectations,” Ferry said. “To be honest, I thought I could go throw some BP and hang around the guys. This time, I wanted to get back in it and have fun and that’s probably a big reason why we were successful. We still wanted to teach and be competitive, but there was really no pressure. We went and had fun and tried to get better every day and it just seemed to work out. It was a lot of fun.”
And he leaves Brookville hoping he made a difference. He probably did.
“Hopefully, I’ve influenced people for the good,” Ferry smiled. “It’s just the idea we had the kids working on the field, giving back to the community and being a part of something bigger, like the whole baseball family. I think that was pretty cool. And talking to kids when they come back, you see them and they talk to you about the experiences, not just the wins and losses.”
