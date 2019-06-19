Build it and they will come.
That was the rallying cry in DuBois and you can re-name it to Turf City if you’re focusing on the recently turfed ballfields.
There is more than one community jealous of those facilities, that’s for sure.
In Brookville and New Bethlehem, the upgrading, maintenance or the search for more land to adding facilities is or should be in significant discussion.
In New Bethlehem, at least two organizations — the Redbank Valley Boosters and the New Bethlehem Little League — have publicly aired their interest in finding more space for fields. It’s a good idea that’s been tossed around before. Here’s hoping the community agrees with that as well.
There’s no room for growth at the Little League facility or flexibility at all. If you can’t hold a tournament of any consequence, you don’t have enough fields. The high school team has never had an ideal place to call home and coach Craig Hibell’s Bulldogs would benefit greatly with a new baseball field.
More facilities, less wear-and-tear on the existing ones. No question. Whether a new sports complex would take any pressure off the much-used football field in New Bethlehem isn’t known in this early stage of talk, but that’d be ideal.
In Brookville and elsewhere of course, wet weather exposes the shortcomings of some of the playing or practice fields. At the high school campus, a wet fall once again exposed the poor drainage on the football field and made the practice field unusable.
I’m not sure if that piece of ground has been dry since before last fall and it certainly isn’t now. For most of last fall, both the varsity and junior high teams trudged in muddy conditions if it wanted to have any worthwhile outside practice. The varsity football field, desired for a handful of night soccer games as well, is in need of something. Nobody has figured that out yet, and certainly it’s not an assumption that anybody cares enough to spend enough money on it to make it better.
Is artificial turf the answer? One could answer, yes, very much so. It’s a valid investment in sports programs, which indeed is part of the educational process. There’s a reason so many turf fields are popping it. It’s because it makes sense.
But if school districts or communities don’t do their due diligence with finances and fund-raising plans, then any move to invest in youth sports isn’t a good idea. There needs to be a plan of attack.
Downtown at the baseball field complex in Brookville, there’s a massive drainage problem. Of course, the fields being 20 feet or so higher than Sandy Lick Creek doesn’t help and the ground that’s under the fields is awful when it comes to draining after any significant rain. Installing drains isn’t an automatic fix. McKinley Field’s outfield is a mess and needs fixed. A normal spring makes it a swamp for most of the high school season.
For those around these facilities for any amount of time, all of this isn’t new. Most acknowledge the problems, and it’s not an easy chore, for instance, to dive into a project that would fix the outfield at McKinley.
New Bethlehem’s land hunting project needs to work and Brookville’s upgrading/addressing of its poor draining athletic fields needs to happen.
MINOR LEAGUE UPDATE — Johnsonburg’s Cole Peterson is hitting .250 (13-for-52) with four doubles and a triple in 16 games for the Class AA Erie Seawolves. The 13th-round pick of the Detroit Tigers continues to impress with his middle infield defense at shortstop and second base.
Clarion’s Jon Kemmer, recently named an all-star in the Mexican League, leads the Generales de Durango in home runs with 19 while hitting .352 and driving in 46 runs.
Punxsutawney’s Ryan Sloniger, a 38th-round draft pick of the Toronto Blue Jays this month, begins his pro career with the Bluefield (W.V.) Blue Jays of the short-season Class A Appalachian League. He’s one of three catchers on the roster and didn’t start in his team’s season-opener Tuesday at Elizabethon.
John Matthews of Punxsutawney, the eighth-round pick of the Texas Rangers, starts with the Rangers’ team in the short-season Arizona League. The right-handed pitcher who threw at Kent State this spring didn’t throw in Monday’s season-opener.
PIRATES TALK — The Pirates started Tuesday in last place of the National League’s Central Division at 32-39.
If you’re looking for a reason to watch the Buccos, focus on:
— Josh Bell. He was hitting .321 with a whopping 49 extra-base hits with 92 games remaining. That’s a ton of big hits. The fact he’s leading all-star voting at first base is crazy. That hasn’t happened at that position in Buccos history since probably Willie Stargell. Maybe.
— Bryan Reynolds. Remember, he’s the guy the Buccos got in the Andrew McCutchen trade to the Giants. He was hitting .361 in 51 games. The thing about Reynolds is that you’re going to go crazy watching him sit the bench too much because the Pirates need to play the older guys enough to build up their trade value — Corey Dickerson, Melky Cabrera etc. — so they can get value out of them at the trade deadline.
— Felipe Vazquez. He’s extremely valuable considering that the Pirates have him locked up through at least 2021 on a four-year deal worth $22 million. He’s worth more than that as far as money goes. It’ll be very curious whether they move him with the right offer.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Jeffersonian Democrat and the Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com or follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969.