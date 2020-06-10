BROOKVILLE — Making it a 2-0 start to the Federation League season, the Brookville Grays once again took advantage of some strong pitching in a 9-0 win over the Spike Island Pirates of Philipsburg Tuesday night at McKinley Field.
Pitchers Thomas Plummer and Joey Lopez combined on a three-hitter. Plummer went the first 3 1/3 innings and gave up two hits while walking four before Lopez came in and shut the door, retiring 11 of the 12 batters he faced to get the win.
“It felt good. I’m just really happy to be on the field and I focused on throwing strikes and let the defense play behind me,” said Lopez, who struck out six with the only batter reaching against him coming on a Nick Coudriet one-out single in the seventh.
Thursday, the Grays head to DuBois to face the Pulaski Generals at City Park’s Stern Field starting at 6 p.m. Sunday, it’s back to DuBois for a 2 p.m. game against the DuBois Rockets at Showers Field.
Next week, the Grays host Rossiter Tuesday and head to Lawrence Township Park next Thursday in Clearfield to face the PGP Huskers.
Against Spike Island, the Grays scored in five of their six at-bats, taking advantage of eight walks from four Spike Island pitchers. Lopez, Aaron Park and Doc Nieman each had two hits in the Grays’ nine-hit night. Both of Park’s hits were doubles, his sixth-inning shot driving home two more runs.
“I think that the more innings that we get and the more at-bats we get, I think this is going to turn into a pretty scary lineup,” Lopez added. “The bats seem to be a little behind, but each day we’ll work our way back into it.”
Similar to Sunday’s opener, the Grays got in plenty of players — Tanner LaBenne, Nathan Bonfardine and Chase Palmer all had singles — as did the Pirates, made up mostly of the Philipsburg-Osceola High School program.
“They’re a good team and they’ll be fine and they’ll be a better team for playing (in the league) than doing nothing at all,” Grays manager Bob McCullough. “I thought it was a great idea.”
Lopez walked and Park doubled to start the bottom of the first before Nieman singled both of them in. Bonfardine singled in Nieman with two outs in the third to make it 3-0.
Plummer, who struck out four, walked the bases loaded in the third but left them stranded in a 25-pitch inning. He struck out the leadoff batter in the fourth before a walk and single chased him from the game in favor of Lopez, who retired the first nine batters he faced.
Nick Coudriet started for the Pirates and gave up the first three runs to take the loss. Parker White, Michael Kephart and Gavin Emigh also saw the mound.
Ryan Whitehead doubled with two outs in the first inning, White singled to chase Plummer in the fourth and Coudriet singled for the only baserunner against Lopez in the seventh for the Pirates’ lone hits.
In Sunday’s season-opener:
SUNDAY, June 7
Grays 3, Senators 1
For starters, it was like no other. On the calendar, it was a bit late for Federation League openers. But considering where things stood not long ago because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic mitigation policies, any baseball going on now is a blessing.
That’s at least what two longtime managers said after the defending playoff champion Brookville Grays’ 3-1 win over the Sykesville Senators on a beautiful afternoon at McKinley Field.
Perfect for baseball.
“Not in May, I didn’t think we’d have a season,” Senators manager and league president Paul Roman said. “It’s nice to play and there were a lot of people here to watch today.”
Just under 100 spectators along with both teams’ hefty rosters with a combined 35 to 40 players. The Grays, who struggled to fill a lineup through most of last season before going on their unlikely run to the league’s playoff crown, had a big roster to work from as well.
The Grays’ 83-year-old manager Bob McCullough, a batboy for the first Grays team way back in its first year of existence in 1946, was all smiles afterward, much for the same reason echoed by Roman.
“I wasn’t expecting this and a week ago if you would’ve told me this many would show for a game, I wouldn’t have believed it. It’s a good problem to have,” said McCullough of his large roster for the opener.
Kane McCall looked in midseason form on the mound for the Grays, going 5 2/3 innings and giving up just two hits with two walks and nine strikeouts. McCall threw 83 pitches before exiting with two outs in the sixth inning. Aaron Park, newly graduated from Brookville Area High School, went the final 1 1/3 innings and struck out four.
McCall, who admitted his preseason wasn’t all that active, wasn’t planning on pitching that deep into the game.
“Three or four innings, I thought I’d go,” he said. “And I wanted to keep my pitch count down because it’s early. I felt good. I was pleased with my location, especially with my off-speed pitches. That was big.”
“I was thinking that Kane wouldn’t be ready and it looked like he never stopped pitching. Aaron came in and shut the door pretty good,” McCullough said.
All three Grays runs came in the fourth inning. After Sykesville starter Dan Wascovich threw three shutout innings, giving up three hits while striking out two, he was replaced by Brandin Anderson and the DuBois Central Catholic underclassman struggled with control. He walked four, hit a batter and gave up a one-out, run-scoring single to Thomas Plummer.
After striking out Chase Palmer for the first out of the fourth, Anderson walked Tanner Corle to make it 3-0.
Tino Inzana replaced Anderson and escaped further damage when he got Dan Ion to ground into an inning-ending double play started by Ryan Walker at first base. He touched first after grabbing Ion’s grounder, then threw home to get a sliding Nathan Bonfardine.
Sykesville’s lone run came in the seventh when Devon Walker singled in Brandon Walker with one out. With two runners on and one out, Park whiffed Ryan Walker and Matt Clark to earn the save.
Both teams had five hits. Brandon Walker had two of them for the Senators, the first coming in the fourth off McCall with an infield single to third. Brandon Sicheri had the other hit off McCall, chasing him from the game in the sixth after two outs in favor of Park, who struck out Jarred Baummer to end the inning.
Five different Grays hit singles, two of them coming on popups that the Senators failed to catch — Tanner Klein’s in the first inning near shortstop Jake Felix and Tanner LaBenne’s that fell safely near the mound.