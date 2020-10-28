STRATTANVILLE — Bailee Verdill scored the winning goal with 1:34 left in overtime to lift the Clarion-Limestone Lions to their first District 9 soccer playoff victory in program history with a 6-5 verdict over Kane Tuesday at the C-L Sports Complex.
Next up is either top-seeded Brockway or Coudersport in next Thursday in Brockway at 7 p.m. The Rovers played Coudersport Wednesday in the other semifinal.
“We’ve been in this spot so many times and to finally get that win is just so hard to describe,” said C-L head coach Don Montgomery. “I don’t think anyone can put into what this means to these kids and to this program. Our assistant coaches have been on other C-L teams that have fallen short. I’m just so proud of everyone and how hard they’ve all worked.”
Verdill’s clincher came off a feed from his brother Beau Verdill who had scored three goals in the contest. The younger Verdill also scored two other goals for C-L.
“It means a lot to get that goal and to have that pass come from Beau,” said Bailee Verdill.
The game went back and forth throughout the contest. C-L held leads of 1-0 and 4-3 while Kane led 2-1, 3-2, and 5-4.
Justin Mishic scored a pair of goals for Kane while Jon Mishic, John Felkis, and Aiden Zampogna each scored a goal for the Wolves.
Bailee Verdill opened the scoring at the 36:41 mark for a 1-0 Lions lead. Justin Mishic tied the score four minutes later at the 32:25 mark. Jon Mishic then gave Kane its first lead at 27:18.
Things then settled down before Bailee Verdill scored his second goal of the game at 9:57 to tie the game at 2-2.
John Felkis broke the tie with just 28 seconds left in the first half to give Kane a 3-2 halftime lead.
“The coaches gave a few tweaks at halftime but our captains did most of the talking,” said Montgomery. “They were telling the guys that they had to go out and out work them that second half. The players then went out and responded,”
It didn’t take long for the Lions to respond either as Beau Verdill knotted the game at 3-all just a minute and a half into the second half at 38:32. He would add his second goal of the game just over two minutes later at the 36:20 mark for a 4-3 C-L lead.
Ten minutes later Zampogna scored for Kane at 25:05 tying the score once again at 4-4.
From that point the game would be played mostly between the 30 yard-lines of each side with neither team able to generate any quality scoring chances.
Justin Mishic then scored his second of the game with 6:15 remaining to give Kane a 5-4 lead.
Beau Verdill then connected on his hat trick goal with 2:47 remaining in regulation to tie the game once again.
“Beau just goes out and gives a gutsy performance every game,” said Montgomery. “He knows he’s going to be the focus of every team and he’s going to take a beating. He’s a big guy and he doesn’t go down and just keeps fighting through things. He doesn’t complain, he just works hard and then tries to get his other teammates involved.”
Both teams had chances in overtime with Baau shooting high over the crossbar at 14:30 and then sent a shot just wide at the 10:40 mark. Tyler Binghan who stopped eight of 13 shots made a key save with 12:50 to play in OT.
Beau Verdill drew double coverage before sending a pass to the younger Verdill who buried his game-winner with 1:34 left in overtime.
“Beau took charge of our talk in the intermission before overtime,” said Montgomery. “He told the guys they just had to go out and play hard and finish things off which is what they did and I just can’t say enough about how proud I am of the whole group.”
Ironically as even as the contest was, the shots on goal were even as well at 14 shots each.
Alec Huckabone made six saves including many on quality scoring chances for the Lions.