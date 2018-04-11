From the PA Fish and Boat Commission
Statewide Opening Day: Saturday
TIME: 8 a.m.
MINIMUM SIZE: Seven (7) inches
FISHING HOURS: 24 hours a day, after the 8 a.m. opener
CREEL LIMITS:
Regular season (opening day thru Labor Day)
5 (combined species)
Extended season (Jan. 1-Feb. 28/29) & (day after Labor Day-Dec. 31)
3 (combined species)
Creel limits apply to the majority of trout fishing waters. Other rules apply for Special Regulation Areas. Anglers should consult the Summary of PA Fishing Laws and Regulations, distributed free with their licenses, for more details.
FISHING LICENSES
License categories and pricing
In addition to a fishing license, trout anglers 16 and older must posses a Trout/Salmon Permit (or Combination Trout-Salmon/Lake Erie Permit) to fish for trout.
Licenses must be signed in ink and displayed on an outer garment. Anglers must also be able to provide positive proof of identification (other than the fishing license) upon request of a Waterways Conservation Officer.
License Fees – 2018 licenses and permits are valid December 1, 2017 through December 31, 2018 (except 1, 3 and 7-day licenses) and are available beginning Dec. 1, 2017 at issuing agents statewide and online through the The Outdoor Shop.
Multi-Year Licenses – 3-Year, 5-Year and 10-Year licenses. Visit The Outdoor Shop to purchase. Convenience—Savings—Rewards with each purchase.
