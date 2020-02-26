HYDE — Five wrestlers secured berths at this year’s Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Youth Championships with top-two finishes at Sunday’s Area 5 Tournament at Clearfield Area High School.
Owen Weaver (8-and-under), Isaac Castellan (9-and-10), Gabe Hannah (9-and-10), Gavin Hannah (11-12-year-old) and Palynn Lindermuth (9-and-10 girls) qualified for the state tournament set for March 14-15 at the University of Pittsburgh’s Peterson Center.
This weekend in Johnstown, Cole Householder, Bryce Weaver, Alec Geer and Ganen Cyphert will compete in the PAJW Junior High Championships.
At Clearfield, Gabe Hannah and Castellan won titles. Gabe Hannah went 3-0 with two pins at 80 pounds. He majored Ridgway’s Owen Steger 14-0 in the final. Castellan was 2-0 at 55 pounds. He pinned Brady Dobson of Punxsutawney in the final.
Both Weaver and Gavin Hannah finished second to earn state berths. Weaver lost 7-3 to Marion Center’s Mason Miller in the 90-pound final. Gavin Hannah was runner-up at 115 pounds, going 1-1 with an 8-5 loss to Port Allegany’s Aiden Bliss in the final.
Lindermuth was unopposed at 100 pounds in the 9-10-year-old girls’ division.
Also wrestling for Brookville at the tournament which includes all District 9 schools along with Marion Center and West Branch:
— In the 11-and-12-year-old division, Carter Himes (3-1) and Ayden Cieleski (3-1) finished third at 95 and 135 pounds. Himes blanked Smethport’s Zach Hugiville, 2-0, in the third-place match while Cieleski pinned Hunter Ressier in his consey final bout. Ladd Blake was 0-1 in a three-man 145-pound bracket.
— Eight other wrestlers saw action in the 9-10 division. Cody Householder (1-2) was third at 60 pounds while Parker McKillop (3-2) finished fourth at 75. Others were Joe Brosius (1-2) and Weston McKinney 1-2) at 70, Lenny Ferraro (1-2) at 75, Brady Eberts (0-2) and Landon Edmonds (0-2) at 80 and Parker Kalgren (1-2) at 85.
— Ten other wrestlers competed in the 8-and-under division. Brant McKillop was third at 75 with a 3-1 record, including a 10-4 win over Clearfield’s Chase Clark in the consolation final. Kahle Larson (2-2) was fourth at 65 as was Gavin Delp (1-2) at 110. Others were Jason McKinney (0-2) at 50, Renny Lucas (0-2) at 55, Chance Lindemuth (2-2) at 60, Harbor Hegburg (0-2) and Landen Coleman (1-2) at 65, Declan Smith (0-2) at 75 and Cael Jackson (0-2) at 110.
— Three competed in the 6-under-division, which doesn’t send qualifiers to states. Walker Lindermuth won the 55-pound title with a 3-0 record, including a pin of Smethport’s Evan Fitzsimmons in the final. Noah Knisely was third with a 1-1 record at 60. Christopher Bazylak was unopposed at 70.