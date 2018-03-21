HYDE — Five youth wrestlers — three boys, two girls — from Brookville qualified for this weekend’s Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Championships.
At last Saturday’s Area 5 Tournament held at Clearfield Area High School, wrestlers who finished in the top two in each weight class in the 8-and-under, 9-10 and 11-12 divisions — a 6-and-under tournament finished the season at the Area level — qualified for the states this Friday and Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena. Wrestling begins Friday at 9 a.m. and continues through Saturday night’s finals starting at 5 p.m.
Advancing to Wilkes-Barre are Jackson Zimmerman, Gavin Hannah, and Cody Householder and for the first time in the PAJW setup, two girls in Palynn Lindermuth and Mia Cieleski. Zimmerman, Hannah and Lindermuth won Area 5 titles.
Zimmerman captured the 125-pound title in the 11-and-12-year-old division, going 2-0. He notched a pin in the semifinals, then blanked West Branch’s John Myers 4-0 in the final. He’ll head to states for his second time.
Hannah, in the 9-10 division at 105, went 2-0 as well for his title with two pins, including one in the finals against Clarion’s Hayden Hindman. It’s Hannah’s third trip to states.
Householder reached the finals in the 8-and-under division at 50 pounds, going 2-1. He had a pin and won a 96- decision before losing by pin to Clearfield’s Mathew Rowles.
Lindermuth and Cieleski won titles in the first-ever girls’ competition. In the 9-10 division at 85 pounds, Lindermuth beat Bradford’s Shelby Shirley 9-2 in her lone bout. Cieleski was unopposed at 80 pounds and will advance to states.
In the 6-and-under division where the season ended at the Area 5 Tournament, Brookville put both wrestlers in the 55-pound finals where Brant McKillop majored Kahle Larson, 8-0.
Overall, Brookville had 26 wrestlers in action last weekend:
In the 11-and-12 division, four wrestlers finished third — Cole Householder (3-1) at 90 pounds, Coyha Brown (2-1) at 100, Kolton Griffin (3-1) at 105 and Easton Belfiore (2-1) at 115. Owen Fleming (2-2) was fourth at 75. Also in action were Chris Carroll (0-2) at 65, Jared Popson (1-2) at 70, Jake Popson (0-2) at 75, Landon Knapp (1-2) at 95, Antonio Thornton (0-2) at 95, and Burke Fleming (0-2) at 95.
In the 9-10 division, Ayden Cieleski was 0-2 at 105 while Bryce Coleman finished 0-1 at 95.
In 8-and-under, Brayden Hartzell was 0-2 at 45, Weston McKinney finished 0-2 at 60, Levi Stephens was 1-2 at 60, Parker McKillop finished 1-2 at 65 and Hank Lundgren was 0-2 at 112.
