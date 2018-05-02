DuBOIS — The FOE Junior Little League baseball team’s season is three games deep and the Brookville squad is off to a 2-1 start.
Tuesday night at City Park, the Eagles notched an 8-1 win over Homewood Suites of DuBois. Jamison Rhoades tossed a one-hitter over 6 2/3 innings, striking out 10 and walking four while hitting two batters. Carson Weaver got the final out after Rhoades reached his pitch limit.
The Eagles had nine hits with Hunter Roney tripling and driving in four runs. Rhoades had two hits and scored three runs while Carson and Bryce Weaver, Noah Shaffer, Josh Popson and Steve Swineford hit singles. Shaffer drove in two runs and Carson Weaver scored two runs.
Friday, FOE heads to DuBois again to face Coldwell-Banker.
In FOE’s other games:
MONDAY, April 30
FOE 14,
Johnson Motors 4
At McKinley Field, FOE beat Johnson Motors of DuBois in six innings via the 10-Run Rule.
Owen Caylor was 3-for-3 with two RBIs while Carson and Bryce Weaver each had two hits with Carson driving in two runs. Bryce scored three runs. Bay Harper and Jacob Frampton added singles.
On the mound, Hunter Roney, Noah Shaffer and Harper combined for the win. Roney struck out eight in three innings.
THURSDAY, April 26
Buck’s Pizza 7,
FOE 1
Also at City Park in DuBois, FOE dropped its season-opener as it managed five hits off two Buck’s pitchers.
Jamison Rhoades singled twice, Noah Shaffer doubled, and Carson Weaver and Hunter Roney singled.
Rhoades took the loss on the mound, striking out six and walking five in four innings, giving up three hits. Carson Weaver and Owen Caylor also pitched.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.