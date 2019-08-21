BROOKVILLE

VARSITY

August

23-at Bradford

30-Brockway

September

5-at Punxsutawney

13-Clarion

20-at Karns City

27-at Moniteau

October

4-St. Marys (Homecoming)

11-Kane

18-at Ridgway (Johnsonburg)

25-DuBois

Games begin at 7 p.m.

JUNIOR VARSITY

September

9-Punxsutawney

16-at Clarion

23-Karns City

30-Moniteau

October

7-at Ridgway, 4 p.m.

21-at Curwensville, 6 p.m.

28-at Brockway

Games begin at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

JUNIOR HIGH

September

4-Karns City, 5 p.m.

12-at Clarion, 6:30 p.m.

18-at Ridgway, 6 p.m.

24-at Brockway, 6 p.m.

October

2-Ridgway, 5 p.m.

10-at Moniteau

17-Union/ACV, 4 p.m.

24-at DuBois, 6 p.m.

31-Keystone, 4 p.m.

CLARION

VARSITY

August

23-at Punxsutawney

30-Moniteau (at C-L)

September

6-Karns City (at CUP)

13-at Brookville

20-St. Marys (at C-L, Homecoming)

27-at Kane

October

4-at Ridgway

11-Bradford (at CUP)

18-at Brockway

25-James Buchanan (at CUP)

Games begin at 7 p.m.

JUNIOR VARSITY

August

26-at Punxsutawney

September

9-at Karns City

16-Brookville (at C-L)

23-at St. Marys

30-DuBois (at Clarion HS)

October

7-at Moniteau

14-Redbank Valley (at C-L)

Games begin at 6:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH

September

4-Punxsutawney (at C-L)

12-Brookville (at Clarion HS)

19-at Keystone

26-DuBios (at C-L)

October

1-Curwensville

3-at Moniteau

10-Redbank Valley (at Clarion HS)

17-at Karns City

24-at Union

Games begin at 6:30 p.m.

