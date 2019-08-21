BROOKVILLE
VARSITY
August
23-at Bradford
30-Brockway
September
5-at Punxsutawney
13-Clarion
20-at Karns City
27-at Moniteau
October
4-St. Marys (Homecoming)
11-Kane
18-at Ridgway (Johnsonburg)
25-DuBois
Games begin at 7 p.m.
JUNIOR VARSITY
September
9-Punxsutawney
16-at Clarion
23-Karns City
30-Moniteau
October
7-at Ridgway, 4 p.m.
21-at Curwensville, 6 p.m.
28-at Brockway
Games begin at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted
JUNIOR HIGH
September
4-Karns City, 5 p.m.
12-at Clarion, 6:30 p.m.
18-at Ridgway, 6 p.m.
24-at Brockway, 6 p.m.
October
2-Ridgway, 5 p.m.
10-at Moniteau
17-Union/ACV, 4 p.m.
24-at DuBois, 6 p.m.
31-Keystone, 4 p.m.
CLARION
VARSITY
August
23-at Punxsutawney
30-Moniteau (at C-L)
September
6-Karns City (at CUP)
13-at Brookville
20-St. Marys (at C-L, Homecoming)
27-at Kane
October
4-at Ridgway
11-Bradford (at CUP)
18-at Brockway
25-James Buchanan (at CUP)
Games begin at 7 p.m.
JUNIOR VARSITY
August
26-at Punxsutawney
September
9-at Karns City
16-Brookville (at C-L)
23-at St. Marys
30-DuBois (at Clarion HS)
October
7-at Moniteau
14-Redbank Valley (at C-L)
Games begin at 6:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH
September
4-Punxsutawney (at C-L)
12-Brookville (at Clarion HS)
19-at Keystone
26-DuBios (at C-L)
October
1-Curwensville
3-at Moniteau
10-Redbank Valley (at Clarion HS)
17-at Karns City
24-at Union
Games begin at 6:30 p.m.