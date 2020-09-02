BROOKVILLE
September
11-DuBois
18-at Central Clarion
25-Karns City
October
2-at Moniteau
9-Punxsutawney
16-at DuBois
23-Central Clarion
30-at Karns City
November
6-Moniteau
— Last two games are subject to change with possible playoff dates.
CENTRAL CLARION
September
11-Punxsutawney
18-Brookville
25-at Moniteau
October
2-DuBois
9-at Karns City
16-at Punxsutawney
23-at Brookville
30-Moniteau
November
6-at DuBois
— Last two games are subject to change with possible playoff dates.
— Home sites not official