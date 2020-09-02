BROOKVILLE

September

11-DuBois

18-at Central Clarion

25-Karns City

October

2-at Moniteau

9-Punxsutawney

16-at DuBois

23-Central Clarion

30-at Karns City

November

6-Moniteau

— Last two games are subject to change with possible playoff dates.

CENTRAL CLARION

September

11-Punxsutawney

18-Brookville

25-at Moniteau

October

2-DuBois

9-at Karns City

16-at Punxsutawney

23-at Brookville

30-Moniteau

November

6-at DuBois

— Last two games are subject to change with possible playoff dates.

— Home sites not official

