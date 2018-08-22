Brookville

Varsity

August

24-Bradford

31-at Brockway

September

7-Punxsutawney

14-at Clarion

21-Karns City

28-Moniteau

October

5-at St. Marys

12-at Kane

19-Ridgway

26-at DuBois

Games begin at 7 p.m.

Junior Varsity

August

27-Karns City, 6:30 p.m.

September

10-Clarion, 6:30 p.m.

17-at Punxsutawney, 6 p.m.

24-Redbank Valley, 6:30 p.m.

October

1-at Curwensville, 6 p.m.

15-at Union/AC Valley, 6:30 p.m.

22-St. Marys, 6:30 p.m.

29-at Brockway, 6 p.m.

Freshman

September

6-at Karns City, 6:30 p.m.

13-Clarion

27-Ridgway, 5:30 p.m.

October

4-at Clarion-Limestone, 4 p.m.

11-Moniteau

18-at Union/AC Valley

25-DuBois, 5:30 p.m.

November

1-at Keystone, 5 p.m.

Games begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

7th-8th Grade

September

6-at Karns City, 5 p.m.

20-at Punxsutawney, 4:30 p.m.

27-Redbank Valley

October

3-at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.

11-Bradford, 5:30 p.m.

17-Curwensville

25-St. Marys

Games begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

C-L

Varsity

August

24-Union/A-C Valley

31-at Smethport

September

7-at Keystone

14-Coudersport

21-at Redbank Valley

28-at Otto-Eldred

October

5-Elk Co. Catholic

12-Port Allegany

19-at Curwensville

26-at Clarion

Games begin at 7 p.m.

