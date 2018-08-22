Brookville
Varsity
August
24-Bradford
31-at Brockway
September
7-Punxsutawney
14-at Clarion
21-Karns City
28-Moniteau
October
5-at St. Marys
12-at Kane
19-Ridgway
26-at DuBois
Games begin at 7 p.m.
Junior Varsity
August
27-Karns City, 6:30 p.m.
September
10-Clarion, 6:30 p.m.
17-at Punxsutawney, 6 p.m.
24-Redbank Valley, 6:30 p.m.
October
1-at Curwensville, 6 p.m.
15-at Union/AC Valley, 6:30 p.m.
22-St. Marys, 6:30 p.m.
29-at Brockway, 6 p.m.
Freshman
September
6-at Karns City, 6:30 p.m.
13-Clarion
27-Ridgway, 5:30 p.m.
October
4-at Clarion-Limestone, 4 p.m.
11-Moniteau
18-at Union/AC Valley
25-DuBois, 5:30 p.m.
November
1-at Keystone, 5 p.m.
Games begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
7th-8th Grade
September
6-at Karns City, 5 p.m.
20-at Punxsutawney, 4:30 p.m.
27-Redbank Valley
October
3-at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.
11-Bradford, 5:30 p.m.
17-Curwensville
25-St. Marys
Games begin at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
C-L
Varsity
August
24-Union/A-C Valley
31-at Smethport
September
7-at Keystone
14-Coudersport
21-at Redbank Valley
28-at Otto-Eldred
October
5-Elk Co. Catholic
12-Port Allegany
19-at Curwensville
26-at Clarion
Games begin at 7 p.m.
