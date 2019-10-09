LARGE SCHOOL
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Clarion;6;1;6;1;279;126
Brookville;6;1;6;1;231;114
Ridgway;6;1;6;1;305;51
Kane;5;2;5;2;231;115
Karns City;5;2;5;2;245;140
St. Marys;3;4;3;4;226;231
Moniteau;2;5;2;5;90;179
Brockway;1;6;1;6;111;228
Bradford;1;6;1;6;78;314
Punxsutawney;0;7;0;7;80;372
SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Redbank Valley;3;0;7;0;260;60
Keystone;2;1;6;1;257;75
Union-ACV;2;1;5;2;166;128
Elk Co. Catholic;1;2;3;3;110;79
Curwensville;0;4;1;6;27;172
SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Smethport;4;0;5;1;168;65
Coudersport;3;0;6;0;283;26
Sheffield;2;2;2;5;101;279
Port Allegany;1;3;1;6;63;212
Otto-Eldred;1;3;1;6;134;224
Cameron Co.;0;3;0;6;39;218
WEEK 6 SCORES
THURSDAY, Oct. 3
Small School-South
Redbank Valley 39, Curwensville 0
FRIDAY, Oct. 4
Large School
Brookville 44, St. Marys 22
Ridgway 42, Clarion 0
Karns City 22, Kane 9
Moniteau 14, Brockway 7
Bradford 59, Punxsutawney 34
Small School-South
Keystone 44, Union/ACV 14
Small School-North
Coudersport 73, Otto-Eldred 12
Smethport 39, Cameron County 7
SATURDAY, Oct. 5
Small School-North
Sheffield 22, Port Allegany 14
Bye: Elk County Catholic
WEEK 7 SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, Oct. 11
Large School
Kane at Brookville
Bradford at Clarion
Ridgway at Karns City
Moniteau at St. Marys
Brockway at Punxsutawney
Small School-Crossover
Cameron County at Union/ACV
Smethport at Keystone
Otto-Eldred at Curwensville
SATURDAY, Oct. 12
Small School-Crossover
Elk County Catholic at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m.
Redbank Valley at Coudersport, 7 p.m.
Bye: Port Allegany