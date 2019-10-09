LARGE SCHOOL

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Clarion;6;1;6;1;279;126

Brookville;6;1;6;1;231;114

Ridgway;6;1;6;1;305;51

Kane;5;2;5;2;231;115

Karns City;5;2;5;2;245;140

Local Sports Coverage

St. Marys;3;4;3;4;226;231

Moniteau;2;5;2;5;90;179

Brockway;1;6;1;6;111;228

Bradford;1;6;1;6;78;314

Punxsutawney;0;7;0;7;80;372

SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Redbank Valley;3;0;7;0;260;60

Keystone;2;1;6;1;257;75

Union-ACV;2;1;5;2;166;128

Elk Co. Catholic;1;2;3;3;110;79

Curwensville;0;4;1;6;27;172

SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Smethport;4;0;5;1;168;65

Coudersport;3;0;6;0;283;26

Sheffield;2;2;2;5;101;279

Port Allegany;1;3;1;6;63;212

Otto-Eldred;1;3;1;6;134;224

Cameron Co.;0;3;0;6;39;218

WEEK 6 SCORES

THURSDAY, Oct. 3

Small School-South

Redbank Valley 39, Curwensville 0

FRIDAY, Oct. 4

Large School

Brookville 44, St. Marys 22

Ridgway 42, Clarion 0

Karns City 22, Kane 9

Moniteau 14, Brockway 7

Bradford 59, Punxsutawney 34

Small School-South

Keystone 44, Union/ACV 14

Small School-North

Coudersport 73, Otto-Eldred 12

Smethport 39, Cameron County 7

SATURDAY, Oct. 5

Small School-North

Sheffield 22, Port Allegany 14

Bye: Elk County Catholic

WEEK 7 SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, Oct. 11

Large School

Kane at Brookville

Bradford at Clarion

Ridgway at Karns City

Moniteau at St. Marys

Brockway at Punxsutawney

Small School-Crossover

Cameron County at Union/ACV

Smethport at Keystone

Otto-Eldred at Curwensville

SATURDAY, Oct. 12

Small School-Crossover

Elk County Catholic at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m.

Redbank Valley at Coudersport, 7 p.m.

Bye: Port Allegany

Recommended for you