D9 LEAGUE

SOUTHERN REGION-LARGE

;W;L;PF;PA

Brookville;4;0;182;72

Karns City;3;1;135;66

Central Clarion;3;1;133;76

Moniteau;1;3;57;138

DuBois;1;3;73;112

Punxsutawney;0;4;20;136

SOUTHERN REGION-SMALL

;W;L;PF;PA

Redbank Valley;3;0;75;14

Union/ACV;3;1;103;24

Keystone;3;1;147;30

Brockway;1;3;46;100

Sheffield;0;1;0;86

Curwensville;0;3;16;115

IU9 LARGE SCHOOL

;W;L;PF;PA

St. Marys;3;0;126;27

Ridgway;2;1;69;62

Kane;1;2;72;47

Bradford;0;3;34;165

IU9 SMALL SCHOOL

;W;L;PF;PA

Coudersport;3;0;144;26

Smethport;3;0;148;18

Otto-Eldred;1;1;46;90

Elk Co. Catholic;1;2;58;84

Cameron Co;0;2;6;77

Port Allegany;0;3;12;109

WEEK 4 SCORES

THURSDAY, Oct. 1

Southern Small School

Redbank Valley 10, Union/ACV 7

FRIDAY, Oct. 2

Southern Large School

Brookville 47, Moniteau 14

Karns City 49, Punxsutawney 0

Central Clarion 15, DuBois 7

IU9 Large School

St. Marys 34, Ridgway 7

Kane 51, Bradford 7

Southern Small School

Keystone 26, Curwensville 16

IU9 Small School

Coudersport 39, Elk Co. Catholic 20

Cameron County at Otto-Eldred, ppd.

Smethport 49, Port Allegany 6

Non-Conference

Brockway 32, Cowanesque Valley 14

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, Oct. 8

Port Allegany at Elk Co. Catholic

FRIDAY, Oct. 9

Southern Large School

Punxsutawney at Brookville

Moniteau at DuBois

Central Clarion at Karns City

IU9 Large School

Kane at St. Marys

Bradford at Ridgway

Southern Small School

Redbank Valley at Keystone

Curwensville at Brockway

IU9 Small School

Cameron County at Smethport

Coudersport at Otto-Eldred

Non-Conference

Union/A-C Valley at South Side Beaver

RICH'S PICKS

(9-1 last week, 33-3 overall)

Brookville over Punxsutawney

DuBois over Moniteau

Central Clarion over Karns City

St. Marys over Kane

Ridgway over Bradford

Redbank Valley over Keystone

Brockway over Curwensville

Elk Co. Catholic over Port Allegany

Smethport over Cameron Co.

Coudersport over Otto-Eldred

South Side Beaver over Union/ACV

