D9 LEAGUE
SOUTHERN REGION-LARGE
;W;L;PF;PA
Brookville;4;0;182;72
Karns City;3;1;135;66
Central Clarion;3;1;133;76
Moniteau;1;3;57;138
DuBois;1;3;73;112
Punxsutawney;0;4;20;136
SOUTHERN REGION-SMALL
;W;L;PF;PA
Redbank Valley;3;0;75;14
Union/ACV;3;1;103;24
Keystone;3;1;147;30
Brockway;1;3;46;100
Sheffield;0;1;0;86
Curwensville;0;3;16;115
IU9 LARGE SCHOOL
;W;L;PF;PA
St. Marys;3;0;126;27
Ridgway;2;1;69;62
Kane;1;2;72;47
Bradford;0;3;34;165
IU9 SMALL SCHOOL
;W;L;PF;PA
Coudersport;3;0;144;26
Smethport;3;0;148;18
Otto-Eldred;1;1;46;90
Elk Co. Catholic;1;2;58;84
Cameron Co;0;2;6;77
Port Allegany;0;3;12;109
WEEK 4 SCORES
THURSDAY, Oct. 1
Southern Small School
Redbank Valley 10, Union/ACV 7
FRIDAY, Oct. 2
Southern Large School
Brookville 47, Moniteau 14
Karns City 49, Punxsutawney 0
Central Clarion 15, DuBois 7
IU9 Large School
St. Marys 34, Ridgway 7
Kane 51, Bradford 7
Southern Small School
Keystone 26, Curwensville 16
IU9 Small School
Coudersport 39, Elk Co. Catholic 20
Cameron County at Otto-Eldred, ppd.
Smethport 49, Port Allegany 6
Non-Conference
Brockway 32, Cowanesque Valley 14
THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE
THURSDAY, Oct. 8
Port Allegany at Elk Co. Catholic
FRIDAY, Oct. 9
Southern Large School
Punxsutawney at Brookville
Moniteau at DuBois
Central Clarion at Karns City
IU9 Large School
Kane at St. Marys
Bradford at Ridgway
Southern Small School
Redbank Valley at Keystone
Curwensville at Brockway
IU9 Small School
Cameron County at Smethport
Coudersport at Otto-Eldred
Non-Conference
Union/A-C Valley at South Side Beaver
RICH'S PICKS
(9-1 last week, 33-3 overall)
Brookville over Punxsutawney
DuBois over Moniteau
Central Clarion over Karns City
St. Marys over Kane
Ridgway over Bradford
Redbank Valley over Keystone
Brockway over Curwensville
Elk Co. Catholic over Port Allegany
Smethport over Cameron Co.
Coudersport over Otto-Eldred
South Side Beaver over Union/ACV