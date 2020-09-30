D9 LEAGUE
SOUTHERN REGION-LARGE
;W;L;PF;PA
Brookville;3;0;135;58
Karns City;2;1;86;66
Central Clarion;2;1;118;69
Moniteau;1;2;43;91
DuBois;1;2;66;97
Punxsutawney;0;3;20;87
SOUTHERN REGION-SMALL
;W;L;PF;PA
Union/ACV;3;0;96;14
Redbank Valley;2;0;65;7
Keystone;2;1;121;14
Sheffield;0;1;0;86
Curwensville;0;2;0;89
Brockway;0;3;14;86
IU9 LARGE SCHOOL
;W;L;PF;PA
St. Marys;2;0;92;20
Ridgway;2;0;62;28
Kane;0;2;21;40
Bradford;0;2;27;114
IU9 SMALL SCHOOL
;W;L;PF;PA
Coudersport;2;0;105;6
Smethport;2;0;99;12
Otto-Eldred;1;1;46;90
Elk Co. Catholic;1;1;38;45
Cameron Co;0;2;6;77
Port Allegany;0;2;6;60
WEEK 3 SCORES
FRIDAY, Sept. 25
Southern Large School
Brookville 44, Karns City 0
DuBois 24, Punxsutawney 0
Central Clarion 46, Moniteau 14
Southern Small School
Keystone 28, Brockway 0
Union/ACV 45, Curwensville 0
IU9 Large School
Ridgway 45, Bradford 14
St. Marys 23, Kane 7
IU9 Small School
Smethport 39, Elk Co. Catholic 6
Otto-Eldred 40, Port Allegany 30
Coudersport 45, Cameron County 0
SATURDAY, Sept. 26
Southern Small School
Redbank Valley at Sheffield, canceled
THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE
THURSDAY, Oct. 1
Southern Small School
Union/ACV at Redbank Valley
FRIDAY, Oct. 2
Southern Large School
Brookville at Moniteau
Karns City at Punxsutawney
DuBois at Central Clarion, at CUP
IU9 Large School
Ridgway at St. Marys
Bradford at Kane
Southern Small School
Keystone at Curwensville
IU9 Small School
Elk Co. Catholic at Coudersport
Cameron County at Otto-Eldred
Port Allegany at Smethport
Non-Conference
Brockway at Cowanesque Valley
RICH'S PICKS
(9-1 last week, 24-2 overall)
Redbank Valley over Union/ACV
Brookville over Moniteau
Karns City over Punxsutawney
Central Clarion over DuBois
St. Marys over Ridgway
Kane over Bradford
Keystone over Curwensville
Coudersport over Elk Co. Catholic
Otto-Eldred over Cameron Co.
Smethport over Port Allegany
Brockway over Cowanesque Valley