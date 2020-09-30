D9 LEAGUE

SOUTHERN REGION-LARGE

;W;L;PF;PA

Brookville;3;0;135;58

Karns City;2;1;86;66

Central Clarion;2;1;118;69

Moniteau;1;2;43;91

DuBois;1;2;66;97

Punxsutawney;0;3;20;87

SOUTHERN REGION-SMALL

;W;L;PF;PA

Union/ACV;3;0;96;14

Redbank Valley;2;0;65;7

Keystone;2;1;121;14

Sheffield;0;1;0;86

Curwensville;0;2;0;89

Brockway;0;3;14;86

IU9 LARGE SCHOOL

;W;L;PF;PA

St. Marys;2;0;92;20

Ridgway;2;0;62;28

Kane;0;2;21;40

Bradford;0;2;27;114

IU9 SMALL SCHOOL

;W;L;PF;PA

Coudersport;2;0;105;6

Smethport;2;0;99;12

Otto-Eldred;1;1;46;90

Elk Co. Catholic;1;1;38;45

Cameron Co;0;2;6;77

Port Allegany;0;2;6;60

WEEK 3 SCORES

FRIDAY, Sept. 25

Southern Large School

Brookville 44, Karns City 0

DuBois 24, Punxsutawney 0

Central Clarion 46, Moniteau 14

Southern Small School

Keystone 28, Brockway 0

Union/ACV 45, Curwensville 0

IU9 Large School

Ridgway 45, Bradford 14

St. Marys 23, Kane 7

IU9 Small School

Smethport 39, Elk Co. Catholic 6

Otto-Eldred 40, Port Allegany 30

Coudersport 45, Cameron County 0

SATURDAY, Sept. 26

Southern Small School

Redbank Valley at Sheffield, canceled

THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, Oct. 1

Southern Small School

Union/ACV at Redbank Valley

FRIDAY, Oct. 2

Southern Large School

Brookville at Moniteau

Karns City at Punxsutawney

DuBois at Central Clarion, at CUP

IU9 Large School

Ridgway at St. Marys

Bradford at Kane

Southern Small School

Keystone at Curwensville

IU9 Small School

Elk Co. Catholic at Coudersport

Cameron County at Otto-Eldred

Port Allegany at Smethport

Non-Conference

Brockway at Cowanesque Valley

RICH'S PICKS

(9-1 last week, 24-2 overall)

Redbank Valley over Union/ACV

Brookville over Moniteau

Karns City over Punxsutawney

Central Clarion over DuBois

St. Marys over Ridgway

Kane over Bradford

Keystone over Curwensville

Coudersport over Elk Co. Catholic

Otto-Eldred over Cameron Co.

Smethport over Port Allegany

Brockway over Cowanesque Valley

