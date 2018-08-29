LARGE SCHOOL
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Clarion;1;0;1;0;40;6
Brookville;1;0;1;0;69;60
Brockway;1;0;1;0;27;24
Moniteau;1;0;1;0;14;13
Ridgway;1;0;1;0;42;0
Bradford;0;1;0;1;60;69
Karns City;0;1;0;1;24;27
Kane;0;1;0;1;13;14
Punxsutawney;0;1;0;1;6;40
St. Marys;0;1;0;1;0;42
SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Elk Co. Catholic;1;0;1;0;34;14
Redbank Valley;1;0;1;0;41;18
C-L;1;0;1;0;40;0
Keystone;0;1;0;1;18;41
Union-ACV;0;1;0;1;0;40
Curwensville;0;1;0;1;14;34
SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Coudersport;1;0;1;0;71;0
Otto-Eldred;1;0;1;0;34;6
Smethport;1;0;1;0;54;6
Cameron Co.;0;1;0;1;0;71
Port Allegany;0;1;0;1;34;6
Sheffield;0;1;0;1;6;54
WEEK 0
Friday, Aug. 24
Large School
Brookville 69, Bradford 60
Clarion 40, Punxsutawney 6
Ridgway 42, St. Marys 0
Moniteau 14, Kane 13
Brockway 27, Karns City 24
Small School South
Redbank Valley 41, Keystone 18
C-L 40, Union/ACV 0
Elk Co. Catholic 34, Curwensville 14
Small School North
Coudersport 71, Cameron Co. 0
Otto-Eldred 34, Port Allegany 6
Saturday, Aug. 25
Small School North
Smethport 54, Sheffield 6
WEEK 1
Friday, Aug. 31
Large School
Brookville at Brockway
Clarion at Moniteau
Karns City at Punxsutawney
St. Marys at Bradford
Kane at Ridgway
Small School Crossover
Otto-Eldred at Redbank Valley
C-L at Smethport
Sheffield at Union/ACV
Keystone at Port Allegany
Coudersport at Elk Co. Catholic
Saturday, Sept. 1
Small School Crossover
Curwensville at Cameron County
RICH'S PICKS
Brookville over Brockway
Clarion over Moniteau
Karns City over Punxsutawney
Bradford over St. Marys
Ridgway over Kane
Redbank Valley over Otto-Eldred
C-L over Smethport
Union/ACV over Sheffield
Keystone over Port Allegany
Curwensville over Cameron Co.
Coudersport over Elk Co. Catholic
(Last week: 8-3. Misses: Karns City over Brockway, Curwensville over ECC and Kane over Moniteau).
STEVE'S PICKS
Brookville over Brockway
Clarion over Moniteau
Karns City over Punxsutawney
Bradford over St. Marys
Ridgway over Kane
Redbank Valley over Otto-Eldred
Smethport over C-L
Union/ACV over Sheffield
Keystone over Port Allegany
Curwensville over Cameron Co.
Coudersport over Elk Co. Catholic
(Last week: 9-2. Misses: Curwensville over ECC and Kane over Moniteau).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.