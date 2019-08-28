LARGE SCHOOL
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Ridgway;1;0;0;1;42;6
Clarion;1;0;1;0;70;6
Brookville;1;0;1;0;51;0
Karns City;1;0;1;0;43;14
Kane;1;0;1;0;46;19
Brockway;0;1;0;1;14;43
Bradford;0;1;0;1;0;51
Moniteau;0;1;0;1;19;46
Punxsutawney;0;1;0;1;6;70
St. Marys;0;1;0;1;6;42
SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Elk Co. Catholic;1;0;1;0;21;0
Redbank Valley;1;0;1;0;29;8
Union-ACV;0;0;0;1;8;30
Curwensville;0;1;0;1;0;21
Keystone;0;1;0;1;8;29
SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Smethport;1;0;1;0;40;0
Port Allegany;1;0;1;0;14;12
Coudersport;0;0;1;0;30;8
Cameron Co.;0;0;0;0;0;0
Otto-Eldred;0;1;0;1;12;14
Sheffield;0;1;0;1;0;40
WEEK 0 SCORES
FRIDAY, Aug. 23
Large School
Brookville 51, Clarion 0
Clarion 70, Punxsutawney 6
Karns City 43, Brockway 14
Ridgway 42, St. Marys 6
Kane 46, Moniteau 19
Small School-South
Redbank Valley 29, Keystone 8
Elk Co. Catholic 21, Curwensville 0
Small School-North
Port Allegany 14, Otto-Eldred 12
Smethport 40, Sheffield 0
Non-Division
Coudersport 30, Union/ACV 8
WEEK 1 SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, Aug. 30
Large School
Brockway at Brookville
Moniteau at Clarion
Ridgway at Kane
Punxsutawney at Karns City
Bradford at St. Marys
Small School-Crossover
Redbank Valley at Otto-Eldred
Cameron County at Curwensville
Elk County Catholic at Coudersport
Port Allegany at Keystone
SATURDAY, Aug. 31
Small School-Crossover
Union/A-C Valley at Sheffield, 1 p.m.