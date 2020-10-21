D9 LEAGUE
SOUTHERN REGION-LARGE
;W;L;PF;PA
Brookville;6;0;266;99
Central Clarion;5;1;265;127
Karns City;4;2;200;109
Moniteau;1;5;73;181
DuBois;2;4;105;163
Punxsutawney;0;6;34;234
SOUTHERN REGION-SMALL
;W;L;PF;PA
Redbank Valley;4;0;101;14
Union/ACV;5;1;164;45
Keystone;3;2;147;56
Brockway;2;4;72;154
Sheffield;0;1;0;86
Curwensville;0;4;30;134
IU9 LARGE SCHOOL
;W;L;PF;PA
St. Marys;5;0;220;75
Ridgway;3;2;118;118
Kane;2;3;126;120
Bradford;0;5;69;220
IU9 SMALL SCHOOL
;W;L;PF;PA
Smethport;5;0;208;18
Coudersport;4;1;187;54
Elk Co. Catholic;3;2;152;140
Otto-Eldred;1;3;88;168
Port Allegany;1;4;80;177
Cameron Co;0;4;14;163
WEEK 6 SCORES
FRIDAY, Oct. 16
Southern Region Large
Brookville 35, DuBois 13
Karns City 24, Moniteau 0
Central Clarion 49, Punxsutawney 0
IU9 Large School
Kane 27, Bradford 14
St. Marys 35, Ridgway 21
Southern Region Small
Redbank Valley at Curwensville, canceled
Union/ACV 40, Brockway 7
IU9 Small School
Smethport 14, Coudersport 0
Elk Co. Catholic 34, Otto-Eldred 28
Port Allegany 40, Cameron Co. 8
SATURDAY, Oct. 17
Non-Conference
Keystone at Conemaugh Valley, canceled
THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE
PLAYOFFS
FRIDAY, Oct. 23
CLASS 1A
Union/A-C Valley (5-1) at Smethport (5-0), 7 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Ridgway (3-2) at Brookville (6-0), 7 p.m.
Karns City (4-2) at Central Clarion (5-1), at Clarion U., 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, Oct. 24
CLASS 1A
Coudersport (4-1) at Redbank Valley (4-0), 4 p.m.
CLASS 3A
St. Marys (5-0) vs. Clearfield (3-1), at Brockway, 1 p.m.
REGULAR SEASON
FRIDAY, Oct. 23
Punxsutawney at Moniteau
DuBois at Brockway
Bucktail at Curwensville
Bradford at Port Allegany
Otto-Eldred at Kane
Elk Co. Catholic at Cameron Co.
RICH'S PICKS
(8-1 last week, 51-5 overall)
Brookville over Ridgway
Central Clarion over Karns City
Union/ACV over Smethport
Coudersport over Redbank Valley
St. Marys over Clearfield
Moniteau over Punxsutawney
DuBois over Brockway
Curwensville over Bucktail
Bradford over Port Allegany
Kane over Otto-Eldred
Elk Co. Catholic over Cameron Co.