D9 LEAGUE
SOUTHERN REGION-LARGE
;W;L;PF;PA
Brookville;5;0;231;86
Central Clarion;4;1;216;127
Karns City;3;2;176;109
Moniteau;1;4;73;157
DuBois;2;3;92;128
Punxsutawney;0;5;34;185
SOUTHERN REGION-SMALL
;W;L;PF;PA
Redbank Valley;4;0;101;14
Union/ACV;4;1;124;38
Keystone;3;2;147;56
Brockway;2;3;65;114
Sheffield;0;1;0;86
Curwensville;0;4;30;134
IU9 LARGE SCHOOL
;W;L;PF;PA
St. Marys;4;0;185;54
Ridgway;3;1;97;83
Kane;1;3;99;106
Bradford;0;4;55;193
IU9 SMALL SCHOOL
;W;L;PF;PA
Coudersport;4;0;187;40
Smethport;4;0;194;18
Otto-Eldred;1;2;60;134
Elk Co. Catholic;2;2;118;112
Cameron Co;0;3;6;123
Port Allegany;0;4;40;169
WEEK 5 SCORES
THURSDAY, Oct. 8
Elk Co. Catholic 60, Port Allegany 28
FRIDAY, Oct. 9
Southern Large School
Brookville 49, Punxsutawney 14
DuBois 19, Moniteau 16
Central Clarion 43, Karns City 41
IU9 Large School
St. Marys 59, Kane 27
Ridgway 28, Bradford 21
Southern Small School
Redbank Valley 26, Keystone 0
Brockway 19, Curwensville 14
IU9 Small School
Smethport 46, Cameron County 0
Coudersport 43 Otto-Eldred 14
Non-Conference
Union/A-C Valley 21, South Side Beaver 14
THIS WEEK'S SCHEDULE
FRIDAY, Oct. 16
Southern Region Large
Brookville at DuBois
Moniteau at Karns City
Central Clarion at Punxsutawney
IU9 Large School
Kane at Bradford
St. Marys at Ridgway
Southern Region Small
Redbank Valley at Curwensville
Brockway at Union/ACV, at ACV
IU9 Small School
Smethport at Coudersport
Otto-Eldred at Elk Co. Catholic
Port Allegany at Cameron Co.
SATURDAY, Oct. 17
Non-Conference
Keystone at Conemaugh Valley, 1 p.m.
RICH'S PICKS
(10-1 last week, 43-4 overall)
Brookville over DuBois
Karns City over Moniteau
Central Clarion over Punxsutawney
Kane over Bradford
St. Marys over Ridgway
Redbank Valley over Curwensville
Union/ACV over Brockway
Coudersport over Smethport
Elk Co. Catholic over Otto-Eldred
Port Allegany over Cameron Co.
Conemaugh Valley over Keystone