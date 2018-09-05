LARGE SCHOOL

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Clarion;2;0;2;0;74;20

Brockway;2;0;2;0;55;49

Ridgway;2;0;2;0;76;6

Brookville;1;1;1;1;94;88

Moniteau;1;1;1;1;28;47

Bradford;1;1;1;1;74;71

Karns City;1;1;1;1;66;49

Kane;0;2;0;2;19;48

Punxsutawney;0;2;0;2;28;82

St. Marys;0;2;0;2;2;56

SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Redbank Valley;1;0;2;0;72;26

Elk Co. Catholic;1;0;1;1;40;42

C-L;1;0;1;1;58;27

Keystone;0;1;1;1;40;65

Union-ACV;0;1;1;1;47;40

Curwensville;0;1;1;1;72;40

SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Coudersport;1;0;2;0;99;6

Smethport;1;0;2;0;81;24

Otto-Eldred;1;0;1;1;42;37

Cameron Co.;0;1;0;2;6;129

Port Allegany;0;1;0;2;58;48

Sheffield;0;1;0;2;6;101

WEEK 1

Friday, Aug. 31

Large School

Brockway 28, Brookville 25

Clarion 34, Moniteau 14

Karns City 42, Punxsutawney 22

Bradford 14, St. Marys 2

Ridgway 34, Kane 6

Small School Crossover

Redbank Valley 31, Otto-Eldred 8

Smethport 27, C-L 18

Union/ACV 47, Sheffield 0

Keystone 42, Port Allegany 24

Coudersport 28, Elk Co. Catholic 6

Saturday, Sept. 1

Small School Crossover

Curwensville 58, Cameron County 6

WEEK 2

Friday, Sept. 7

Large School

Punxsutawney at Brookville

Brockway at St. Marys

Clarion at Karns City

Moniteau at Ridgway, at Johnsonburg

Small School South

C-L at Keystone

Elk Co. Catholic at Redbank Valley

Union/A-C Valley at Curwensville

Small School North

Cameron County at Otto-Eldred

Sheffield at Coudersport

Port Allegany at Smethport

Saturday, Sept. 8

Large School

Bradford at Kane

RICH'S PICKS

Brookville over Punxsutawney

Brockway over St. Marys

Clarion over Karns City

Ridgway over Moniteau

C-L over Keystone

Redbank Valley over Elk Co. Catholic

Curwensville over Union/ACV

Otto-Eldred over Cameron County

Coudersport over Sheffield

Smethport over Port Allegany

Bradford over Kane

(Season: 17-5. Last week: 9-2. Misses: Brookville over Brockway, C-L over Smethport).

STEVE'S PICKS

Punxsutawney over Brookville

Brockway over St. Marys

Clarion over Karns City

Ridgway over Moniteau

C-L over Keystone

Redbank Valley over Elk Co. Catholic

Curwensville over Union/ACV

Otto-Eldred over Cameron County

Coudersport over Sheffield

Smethport over Port Allegany

Bradford over Kane

(Season 19-3. Last week: 10-1. Miss: Brookville over Brockway).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.