LARGE SCHOOL

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Clarion;3;0;3;0;95;27

Brockway;3;0;3;0;89;56

Ridgway;3;0;3;0;112;20

Bradford;2;1;2;1;117;85

Brookville;1;2;1;2;115;111

Moniteau;1;2;1;2;42;83

Karns City;1;2;1;2;73;70

Punxsutawney;1;2;1;2;51;103

Kane;0;3;0;3;33;91

St. Marys;0;3;0;3;9;90

SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Redbank Valley;2;0;3;0;96;46

C-L;2;0;2;1;108;33

Elk Co. Catholic;1;1;1;2;62;66

Curwensville;1;1;2;1;86;53

Keystone;0;2;1;2;46;115

Union-ACV;0;2;1;2;60;54

SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH

;Conf;Ovrll

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Coudersport;2;0;3;0;160;12

Smethport;2;0;3;0;121;24

Otto-Eldred;2;0;2;1;97;37

Cameron Co.;0;2;0;3;6;184

Port Allegany;0;2;0;3;58;88

Sheffield;0;2;0;3;12;162

WEEK 2

Friday, Sept. 7

Large School

Punxsutawney 23, Brookville 21

Brockway 34, St. Marys 7

Clarion 21, Karns City 7

Ridgway 36, Moniteau 14

Small School South

C-L 50, Keystone 6

Redbank Valley 24, Elk Co. Catholic 20

Curwensville 14, Union/ACV 13

Small School North

Otto-Eldred 55, Cameron Co. 0

Coudersport 61, Sheffield 6

Smethport 40, Port Allegany 0

Saturday, Sept. 8

Large School

Bradford 43, Kane 14

Week 3

Friday, Sept. 14

Large School

Brookville at Clarion

Ridgway at Bradford

Karns City at Moniteau

St. Marys at Punxsutawney

Kane at Brockway

Small School Crossover

Coudersport at C-L

Union/ACV at Otto-Eldred

Port Allegany at Elk Co. Catholic

Smethport at Curwensville

Keystone at Cameron County

Saturday, Sept. 15

Small School Crossover

Redbank Valley at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m.

RICH'S PICKS

Clarion over Brookville

Ridgway over Bradford

Karns City over Moniteau

Punxsutawney over St. Marys

Brockway over Kane

Coudersport over C-L

Otto-Eldred over Union/ACV

Elk Co. Catholic over Port Allegany

Smethport over Curwensville

Keystone over Cameron County

Redbank Valley over Sheffield

(Season: 27-6. Last week: 10-1. Miss: Brookville over Punxsutawney).

STEVE'S PICKS

Clarion over Brookville

Ridgway over Bradford

Moniteau over Karns City

Punxsutawney over St. Marys

Brockway over Kane

Coudersport over C-L

Otto-Eldred over Union/ACV

Elk Co. Catholic over Port Allegany

Smethport over Curwensville

Keystone over Cameron County

Redbank Valley over Sheffield

(Season 30-3. Last week: 11-0).

