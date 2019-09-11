LARGE SCHOOL
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Clarion;3;0;3;0;154;28
Brookville;3;0;3;0;115;14
Kane;3;0;3;0;118;46
Karns City;2;1;2;1;106;63
Ridgway;2;1;2;1;105;38
St. Marys;2;1;2;1;110;64
Brockway;0;3;0;3;44;118
Bradford;0;3;0;3;6;144
Moniteau;0;3;0;3;34;130
Punxsutawney;0;3;0;3;19;157
SMALL SCHOOL-SOUTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Redbank Valley;2;0;3;0;98;26
Union-ACV;1;0;2;1;52;44
Elk Co. Catholic;1;1;1;2;27;36
Keystone;0;1;2;1;93;42
Curwensville;0;2;1;2;20;49
SMALL SCHOOL-NORTH
;Conf;Ovrll
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Smethport;2;0;2;0;67;15
Coudersport;1;0;3;0;111;14
Port Allegany;1;1;1;2;35;68
Otto-Eldred;1;1;1;2;62;61
Cameron Co.;0;1;0;2;0;58
Sheffield;0;2;0;3;20;127
WEEK 2 SCORES
THURSDAY, Sept. 5
Large School
Brookville 38, Punxsutawney 6
FRIDAY, Sept. 6
Large School
Clarion 42, Karns City 14
Kane 47, Bradford 6
Ridgway 42, Moniteau 7
St. Marys 49, Brockway 22
Small School-South
Redbank Valley 22, Elk Co. Catholic 6
Union/ACV 24, Curwensville 0
Small School-North
Smethport 27, Port Allegany 15
Otto-Eldred 38, Cameron County 0
Non-Conference
Keystone 56, Cambridge Springs 7
SATURDAY, Sept. 7
Small School-North
Coudersport 67, Sheffield 6
WEEK 3
FRIDAY, Sept. 13
Large School
Clarion at Brookville
Brockway at Kane
Moniteau at Karns City
Punxsutawney at St. Marys
Bradford at Ridgway
Small School-Crossover
Sheffield at Redbank Valley
Otto-Eldred at Union/ACV
Cameron County at Keystone
Curwensville at Smethport
Elk Co. Catholic at Port Allegany
Coudersport bye