CLARION 28, BROOKVILLE 15
Score By Quarters
Brookville;0;0;0;15;-;15
Clarion;7;21;0;0;-;28
First Quarter
C - Logan Minich 7 pass from Archer Mills (Archer Mills kick), 2:57.
Second Quarter
C - Logan Minich 10 run (Mills kick), 8:57.
C - Logan Minich 62 run (Mills kick), 7:31.
C - Sam Minich 1 run (Mills kick), :25.0.
Third Quarter
B - Ian Thrush 9 pass from Robert Keth (Donavan Hoffman kick), 4:50.
Fourth Quarter
B - Ian Thrush 4 pass from Robert Keth (Hoffman kick), 1:10.
;B;C
First downs;17;16
Rushes-yards;28-70;41-236
Comp-Att-Int;16-27-2;12-17-1
Passing Yards;158;134
Total Plays-Yards;55-228;58-370
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;0-0
Punts;3-32.7;5-24.4
Penalties-Yards;1-17;9-81
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Brookville: Tucker Wolfe 9-37, Brandan Eppley 7-33, Bryan Dworek 3-6, Cole LaBenne 1-4, Robert Keth 4-(-1), Cabe Park 3-(-4), Team 1-(-5). Clarion: Logan Minich 21-172, Colton Zacherl 4-26, Cutter Boggess 8-20, Sam Minich 6-13, Archer Mills 2-5.
PASSING — Brookville: Robert Keth 16-of-27, 158 yards, 2 TDs, 2 Ints. Clarion—Archer Mills 12-of-16, 134 yards, 1 TD, 1 Int.; Cal German 0-for-1.
RECEIVING — Brookville: Bryan Dworek 8-65, Ian Thrush 5-51, Cabe Park 2-36, Brandan Eppley. Clarion: Sam Minich 7-79, Cutter Boggess 3-41, Logan Minich 2-14.
INTERCEPTIONS — Brookville: Kyle MacBeth. Clarion: Colton Zacherl, Archer Mills.
KICK RETURNS — Brookville: Kyle MacBeth 2-22, Ian Thrush 2-32, Ryan Daisley 1-6. Clarion: Colton Zacherl 1-14, Curtis Shipley 1-0, Cutter Boggess 1-0.
PUNT RETURNS — Brookville: Ian Thrush 1-15, Kyle MacBeth 1-5.
PUNTING — Brookville: Nathan Taylor 3-88 (long 39). Clarion: Archer Mills 4-132 (1 blocked, long 39).
C-L 34, COUDERSPORT 22
Score by Quarters
Coudersport;0;6;0;16;—;22
C-L;14;14;6;0;—;34
First Quarter
CL—Austin Newcomb 85 kickoff return (pass failed), 11:47.
CL—Ian Callen 55 pass from Colby Himes (Newcomb run), 4:48.
Second Quarter
C—John Minor 86 pass from Hayden Keck (run failed), 10:59.
CL—Ayden Wiles 10 run (Himes pass to Newcomb), 7:14.
CL—Wiles fumble recovery in end zone (pass failed), :07.
Third Quarter
CL—Newcomb 7 run (run failed), 2:38.
Fourth Quarter
C—Keck 80 run (Keck run), 6:40.
C—Stevie Kelly 65 punt return (Keck run), 4:51.
;C;CL
First Downs;4;18
Rushes-Yards;24-87;56-212
Passing Yards;96;83
Comp.-Att.-Int.;2-5-0;3-11-0
Total Yardage;183;295
Punts-Average;5-20.2;3-41.6
Fumbles-lost;4-2;2-0
Penalties-Yards;6-60;9-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Coudersport: Stevie Kelly 8-30, Kolby VanWhy 6-(-7), Brandt Kightlinger 1-(-5), Hayden Keck 5-93, Team 4-(-24). C-L: Austin Newcomb 32-167, Ayden Wiles 16-66, Colby Himes 2-(-16), Kyle Bottaro 2-12, Team 4-(-17).
PASSING — Coudersport: Hayden Keck 2-of-5, 96 yards, 1 TD. C-L: Colby Himes 3-of-11, 83 yards, 1 TD.
RECEIVING — Coudersport: John Minor 1-86, Kolby VanWhy 1-10. C-L: Ian Callen 2-79, Ayden Wiles 1-4.
